Incarcerated JKLF chief hospitalized

Srinagar:
Incarcerated chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik was today taken to a private hospital in Srinagar for necessary medical check-up.
Malik as per a statement issued here has “grown too weak during recent imprisonment and has developed severe back pain.” “Confinement to a small room has actually aggravated his already fragile health,” JKLF spokesman said.
Party spokesman said that Malik is a chronic heart patient who has to take blood thinner medicine on daily basis and go through regular heart check-up.
“Team of Doctors including his personal physician Dr Upender Koul Ji saw him at the hospital, and took his blood samples, USG, INR, ECHO and other necessary tests. His USG is showing multiple stones in both of his kidneys while as his INR is also abnormal and because of that Doctor Koul has suggested him to stop taking some necessary medicine for some days,” JKLF spokesman said. He said that doctors are of the opinion that lack of movement and regular confinements are responsible for his back pain. “The reports of some tests are expected within few days. After medical checkup, JKLF chairman was shifted back to police station Maisuma,” he added.