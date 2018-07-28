Inadequate public transport, rampant traffic violations go unchecked in Uptown

11 passengers in sumo a norm; drivers, passengers, cops trade blames
Zenaira BakhshSrinagar, July 27:
Commuters from Uptown Srinagar continue to suffer owing to inadequate public transport on the Chadoora-Iqbal Park route coupled by unabated traffic violations.
According to drivers, only 20 to 25 buses are available on the Iqbal Park to Chadoora route. Though 200 to 250 sumos ply on the route, but they are insufficient to cater to the huge rush of commuters.
Ruqsana, a regular commuter using the route, said, “I have no option but to sit on the middle seat as fourth passenger because there are very limited vehicles available on our route. In order to save time I have to face the discomfort.”
Abdul Samad, another traveler said the traffic police even after noticing four passengers seated in the middle seat don’t bother to say anything and let the sumo drivers drive freely.
“We have never been able to stop people from breaking this rule as they choose it themselves. Even if we have to pay penalty for it,” said Muhammad Younis, a local sumo driver.
A group of sumo drivers said the passenger-bus ration is pretty uneven due to which they are left with no other option but to break the rule and adjust the fourth passenger.
Meanwhile, Additional SP Traffic Srinagar, Mubashir Bukhari said, “We always try and perform our duty properly but it’s the people who break rules even after being warned continuously.”
He added that despite penalizing them the drivers of this route continue to break the traffic rules.