In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

March 20, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The National Conference said Wednesday that the Jammu and Kashmir administration should clarify whether the Awantipora youth was in the custody of NIA or state police at the time of his death.

He said an FIR should be registered in the matter against the officials concerned.

A 28-year-old school teacher, who was arrested in connection with a militancy case, died in police custody here during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Rizwan Pandit was a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama district.

"Whether the youth was in the custody of NIA or police, the responsibility lies at the door of the governor. The young teacher was in the custody of the state," NC chief spokesman Aga Roohullah told reporters here.

"Initial reports said he was in NIA custody but now the NIA is washing off its hands. Whether it was the NIA or state police, an FIR should be registered so that the culprits can be identified," he said.

Roohullah alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was becoming an "instrument of terror" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The NIA is being used to promote a certain ideology and also to curb and suppress any alternative ideology," he said.

The former MLA from Budgam said the governor should take steps to save the state from this "dangerous" trend.