In Uri, a school fails to rise from rubble, literally

Like other government-run schools in JK, its condition continues to remain in shambles
Noor ul HaqUri:
At a time when government is claiming that it would “revolutionize” education sector across the State, authorities have failed to re-reconstruct Government Middle School in frontier north Kashmir’s Uri area after it was damaged during 2005 devastating earthquake.
Like most government-run primary schools in Jammu and Kashmir, its condition continues to remain in shambles. Classrooms collapsed, leaving scores of students roofless. With no funds at disposal to repair the classrooms, the dejected students had to attend the classes with the sun blazing on their head.
Locals told Rising Kashmir that the thirteen years on, Government Middle School Uri, which was damaged during the 2005 devastating earthquake, has not been re-reconstructed by Department of Education—despite many requests from the local population. They said that the suffering of students at government-run- Middle School, Uri portrays the official negligence.
Students in Government Middle School in border town of Uri have been suffering badly from last many years. Locals claim that due to non availability of a proper school building, the studies of their wards are getting affected.
With hundreds of other structures, the Government Middle School Uri was also damaged completely in the devastating 2005 earthquake.
Locals said that the concerned department is not paying any heed to construct a new school building for the children of the area.
“The school was shifted a number of times to other government buildings, temporary tin sheds and rented buildings that has badly affected the teaching learning process,” said Parvez Khawaja, a parent. Students of GMS Uri said that they don't even have a place to play the games.
A former student, Nadeem Khawaja who is now a class 12th student said that the land where the old building existed has been encroached by the people.
Headmaster, Government Middle School, Uri, Aijaz Ahmad Lone admits that the students as well as teachers are facing numerous problems in the rented school building. He said that the department is running the school from a rented private building.
“There is no space for students to study and most of the times classes are arranged under open sky. The rooms in the ground floor of this building are dark and it is impossible for students and teachers to teach and learn. There is no proper arrangement of light in the classrooms,” he said. He said that due to insufficient infrastructure the roll of the students is decreasing day by day.
Chief Education Officer, Baramulla Abdul Ahad Ganaie told Rising Kashmir that there was a land dispute with the locals and the case is sub-judice. He however assured the department would follow the case and within a year, a new school building would be constructed for the students of the area.