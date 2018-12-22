In times of 7th pay commission, hundreds of CPWs get Rs 25 to 100 as monthly salary

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Hundreds of contingent paid workers (CPWs) at Department of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) get meager monthly salary—ranging from Rs 25 to 100.
However, few among them, mostly land donors are being paid maximum of Rs 1500 a month.
Waheeda Begum, a CPW, despite donating land to the education department to get a sufficient amount is been given a meager salary of Rupees 100 a month to work for 6-7 hours a day.
Appointed in the year 1988, widow and a mother of four, Begum has been serving the Government Middle School (GMS) Chakpath Laripora in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district for a meagre amount of Rs 100 which compelled her elder daughter to quit studies in her 9th standard years back.
45-year-old Begum who works in the school as a sweeper from past 30 years while narrating her ordeal of miseries said, “My father had donated land of 9 Marlas to the education department who in return was promised of a decent salary by appointing any of our family members as a sweeper in the same school constructed in our land, but the department never adhered to their promises and keep on deceiving us by giving a meager amount as my salary.”
She said that her late father Mohammad Ramzan Bhat had also served the same school for many years and he was also been given just Rs 10-25 a month.
“When I was appointed as a sweeper in the schools after my father’s death in the year 1988, the education department started giving me 100 rupees a month and till date, no hike has been given by the department, she added.
Similarly, another land donor, 27-year-old Bilquis Akhter of Redwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district said that she was appointed as sweeper 8 back and since then she is getting Rs 50 salary a month despite donating 4 Kanal’s of land.
She said, “The Government Middle School (GMS) which is clubbed with another school in Hamdapora village of the district has been constructed in our land but we are been victimized by the education department who is providing me Rs 50 salary a month.”
Chairman of All J&K Contingent Paid Workers cum Cook Employees Union, Nazir Ahmad said that there are at least 7898 CPW’s in Kashmir province and 12,500 in the state.
He said there are very few such employees who are being paid Rs 1000-1500 a month which is the highest pay for them.
“There are hundreds of CPW's who are working in the department since the 1990s and are being paid just Rs 25 a month and even there are some unqualified workers who have been engaged in the department since 1980s who are also given the same amount.
Peerzada Firdous Ahmad of Kawari village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district said, “I was engaged as a CPW in the year 2008 with a pay scale of Rs 35 per month and I am supposed to work for 6-7 hours a day in the schools.”
“There would have a hundred times better outcome if I would have utilized the land for farming purpose rather than donating it to the education department who tricked me to snatch it,” Firdous said.
He said, “The School Education Department (SED) is paying chillers and peanuts to us (CPW’s) on the name of salary as the majority of us are getting Rs 25, 35, 50 or 100 from the department”
Likewise, another CPW, Nazir Ahmad Khan of Mangam Harshidnar village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was appointed as a Contingent Paid Worker (CPW) in the year 1997 and is been given Rs 25 salary a month.
Khan said, “I have donated land of 9 Marlas where government constructed Middle School (MS) in Wagoora zone. The education department that time had promised me of a job with a decent salary which never came true; rather I was humiliated by the department who is paying me Rs 25 a month since 21 years.”
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, “They all are CPW’s. We held a meeting with Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in which we asked them to give us complete the documents cases wise so that the department will benefit the deserving land donors as per SRO-520.”
When asked Itoo said, “I think the deserving land donors must be benefited according to new SRO, but there again raises an issue because some of the CPW’s, are claiming their lands, but we are not got any file or documental proof regarding land in their concerned CEO offices.”