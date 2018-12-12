In the shoes of a teen

Nelofar Bashir
A stage characterized by abrupt physical, cognitive, social and emotional changes or I can say, a stage noticed by blistering physiological changes, increased independence, a change in family relationships that is more interdependent, prioritizing peer affiliations, initiation of intimate partner relationships, identity formation, increased apprehension of morals and values, and cognitive and emotional development.
One word for this stage is “adolescence” and a person going through this stage is known as “adolescent”.
Never thought of having a conversation with adolescents about adolescence, fortunately destiny gave me a chance to have a proper interaction with them.
While interacting with them, I found them more comfortable with me as a stranger. I tried to place myself in their shoes which can be most difficult thing to do for any adult anywhere. It is like talking to younger “Me”. Still I insisted myself to do almost an impossible job, as moving forward is much easier than going back.
Now as an adolescent I make you my co-traveller in little journey of my life so far. What is my little journey so far? Whom did I meet in my journey?
First I met my parents. Well, I am not comfortable with them at all. I believe, when things do not go right, go left, while they always want me right. I want to be traveller, while they want me to be a doctor. I want to drink from oceans while they hand me a purifier. I want to explore the deadly deserts, while they dream of Switzerland for me.
Going through all this, why should I trust one who does not trust me? I sometimes feel it is not me but them who never respect my viewpoint.
Today when someone asked me, the name of my father, without a blink of eye I replied “Hitler” and a similar kind of adjective for mother as well.
Suddenly, I became as quite as a rock and began to think how I can say anything about my parents to this “someone”. How can I be at ease while replying to Him, whom I do not know, about my parents who are tangibly or intangibly always with me 24/7.
At the same time a state of confusion is developing in my mind, is it me or them. Is it me who is not able to understand them or is something there which does not allow them to trust me. I get a prison like feeling at home and I always plane for an escape.
While moving out of the prison I began to hope for something different in School. Now I have a company of exciting friends and guides and I began to feel free. Even after having such an exciting company level of uneasiness and confusion is increasing within me.
To overcome this state of confusion I try to keep myself busy. I want some space for myself. I want to be in control, where I can get all that I desire.
Now I keep myself busy with my smartphone, I ask anything to Google, it replies me. I can go in any direction now. I can taste the salty waters of oceans, can feel the scorching heat of Thar and can travel even to space. I see myself as a centre of universe and the whole world revolving round my fingertips.
Now I am socially active as being in east I can talk to west. I can make a friend out of a stranger and a stranger out of a friend. Now a world round my fingertips, still I am restless as confusion starts to develop again.
In all conditions and situations, I am not at peace and peace is what I need. Lot of questions and queries that need to be addressed, but where to go and whom to ask.
Suddenly that stranger came into my mind again, the one who asked me and I replied without thinking too much.
Then I realised, the stranger was here with a purpose. He engraved exactly where I need a wound to bleed. He asked me the most uncomfortable questions and I replied much comfortably.
May be He is the ray of hope in the gloomy skies of darkness. He can be a helping hand in easing my uneasiness.
So I need this stranger to address my issues or to counsel me in the most crucial stage of my life that is adolescence.
Author is a Research Scholar, Department of Psychology,University of Kashmir