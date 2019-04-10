In the name of fake healers

April 10, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

Kashmir’s, particularly Kashmiri women are extremely innocent and impeccable to fell prey to deception and treachery. From thugs and rouges to fake faith-healers, women have been highly vulnerable and susceptible to the acts of cozenage. Visiting faith-healers has been an age old tradition and belief of Kashmir’s. Wearing amulets, rubbing soil and water on bodies, is witness to our innocence and faith in these people. Faith healers are respected and honored by people as if they have been descended from heavens with divine endowments to serve the mankind. And faith-healers are not confined to any particular religion only, but these people are found in almost every religion and society.

Faith-healers are believed to heal people of their pain and diseases. Visiting a true and God-fearing virtuous faith-healer solaces one’s mind and heart. Such people most often connect people with their Lord through religious talks and advices. They often remind people about the temporary nature of life and the world. They would never demand eatables, gifts, perks or cash from the visitors. Even they would arrange free meals for poor and destitute. And Allah (SWT) bestows them with power to relieve people off their miseries and agonies.

But some “wolf in sheep’s clothing” wear the attire of faith-healers, and leave no stone unturned to exploit and loot the innocents. Some demand heavy amounts, some ask people to prepare wazwaan cuisines, and some order the needy to visit them in solitude. We know how such vultures molest the innocent girls and women in the name of faith healing. People like Gulzar peer, Asa Ram and Baba Ram Rahim are some well known pseudo faith-healers who were running these notorious centers to exploit the innocent girls and women in the name of faith healing.

Women have been the worst hit victims of these vampires. Though many have been arrested but the stringent and exemplary action was never initiated so others would have been discouraged and reprimanded to resort to such cheap acts. We have seen how these fake faith-healers have been exploiting innocent women folk.

I wonder if our collective conscience is alive or not. Why are our intellectuals, Imaams and other important stakeholders silent on this grave issue? We should demand capital punishment for such beasts that plunder the modesty of innocents in the guise of faith-healing. Such devils not only demonize the society at large but also bring a bad name to virtuous and God-fearing men. Even our religion is sometimes ridiculed when a so-called religious priest resorts to this lowest level of bestiality. Now, the important question strikes our minds that where are our daughters safe?

Though women folk are subjected to various kinds of atrocities in every society but it is heart rendering when it is in the name of faith and religion. Such dastardly acts have given rise to trust deficit. The incumbent authorities particularly our judiciary should take strong cognizance of the issue, and should bring the culprit to the book.

As responsible men of our society, we must not allow our women to visit any stranger. We must stop people with evil intentions entering our homes in the name of faith healing. We must discourage our women, not to visit these fake faith-healers in the light of proper religious counseling. Being the responsible persons of this society, we must rise above any sectarian rifts and work together in order to safeguard the chastity and modesty of our mothers and daughters from the clutches of these evil men. May Allah (SWT) give us courage to fight against all the social evils with honesty and steadfastness.

(Author is a Teacher)

mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com