In Tangmarg, 50 villages crave for primary healthcare

Mansoor PeerTangmarg:
The health system in rural areas is in shambles as hundreds of people in around 50 villages in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg area are suffering due to lack of primary health care facilities, putting lives of many at risk.
The residents of these villages said they can’t afford to go to private hospitals and suffer due to lack of primary healthcare facilities, prompting them to visit government hospitals located in far off places.
Out of the hustle and bustle of Tangmarg Township, healthcare in many interior villages of the area have been worst hit.
Khaipora area, 10 kilometres away from Tangmarg, is bordered with 15 villages like Reshipora, Tantraypora, Haipra, Ichul, Dhridragar, Sawan and Madam, where people have been denied healthcare facility.
The maternity care in the area has also taken a hit, with expecting mothers travelling longer distances to consult doctors.
They usually get back home dejected.
“The expectant ladies have to go to SDH Tangmarg in private vehicles as there is a dearth of ambulances. Nobody cares about them,” said Tanveer Ahmad Telli, a resident of Khaipora.
Many villages he said have no dispensary.
This people say has given rise to quackery in these villages.
“Tangmarg hospital is already grappling with the manpower shortage. There are only two gynecologists and one pediatricians,” Telli said.
On the southern side of Tangmarg falls Chandil Wanigam area surrounded by around 11 villages. Although the area has road connectivity it is without a hospital to cater to the medical needs of its people.
“The construction of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) building was started years back but it is yet to be completed,” Chandil Wanigam residents said.
Ogmuna is yet another considerably big area in Karhama Tehsil of Tangmarg sub-division and its adjoining villages like Bongam, Kechh, Karhama, Kharpora, Heeng, Wussan, Soipora also have no primary healthcare facilities.
Inhabitants of Lalpora in Kunzar Teshil said the area has almost twenty thousand population. Its neighboring villages are Manglora, Dhobiwan, Waripora, and Chichilora also lack in healthcentre facilities.
The story does not end here, Kralweth is another area which has around 10 villages but there is also no healthcare centre in the area..
The decades-old SDH in Tangmarg is already overburdened and is the lone health facility in the area. From Dhobiwan to Khaipora and from Chandil Wanigam to Hatdeshoora it caters to the medical needs of locals, trauma patients and tourists.
“A few years back government started construction of an additional block for its gynecology section but it is yet to be completed,” said a doctor at SDH Tangmarg.
Although there are few PHCs in the area, these are not sufficient and are also not centrally located to benefit the people.
Many of these centers face shortage of doctors.
There are PHCs at Gulmarg, Baba Reshi, Gogaldor, Turkbatpore and Aboora but only two—one each at Kunzar and one in Mulgam—are centrally located.
“Though all these PHCs have their particular importance. There is a need to establish more facilities to cater to people,” said the doctor.
The PHCs residents demand state of art up-gradation in order to facilitate people who are bearing the brunt of lack of facilities.
On Baramulla-Babareshi link road there are many villages which remain disconnected during winter months, and in these villages pregnant women suffer the most.
“We have a small dispensary here but critical patients wouldn’t get treated there. During winter season pregnant ladies face transport issues as the area receives heavy snowfall,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a resident of Nambalnar village.
“They have to travel to Tangmarg which is very difficult. The government has forgotten us. We have never seen any health official coming here,” he said.
Despite health being a priority sector, the health department has failed to ensure adequate investment in the primary healthcare.
Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said the department is following set norms before sanctioning any health facility.
“We will see how many people live in an area and will act accordingly. A sub-centre should have 5000 population, PHC 30,000, CHC over a lakh people,” he said.
The National Health Policy 2017 has recommended increased public spending on health by the states to more than 8% of the state budget by 2020.
“The magnitude of health spending has to increase as per the National Health Policy goals in J&K and has to be targeted towards the disease burden as envisaged in National Health Policy,” reads the health draft prepared by the health department.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com