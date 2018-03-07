In Srinagar, Govt digs footpaths to create green patches

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
To plant trees, Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) on Tuesday digged the footpaths outside Srinagar High court and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), raising eyebrows from locals, pedestrians.
While expressing resentment over the recent work by the department, the group of locals at Jehangir Chowk told Rising Kashmir that they were surprised to see that 2-3 laborers were busy in breaking the cement slates outside the high court.
Where will pedestrians walk, the government is itself compelling the pedestrians to walk on the main road which is risky at every time, they said.
Mohammad Iqbal, 45 an autorickshaw driver said that at around 10 am in morning, two people started digging the footpath outside High court with hampers and when we questioned to laborers? replied that they are following directions of R&B department.
“If the government have to plant trees on footpaths then what is fun of making these pavements? Iqbal questioned.
He said that in a long run these things will turn into a disaster for the Srinagar city which is already struggling to implement the master plan.
An Official at R&B wishing not to be quoted said that it will help to control dust particulate matter and environment.
He said the project includes hardscaping (stonework on footpaths), softscaping (horticulture work), designing, pedestrian and surface touching.
Mehmood Shiekh, a local shopkeeper at Jehangir Chowk said that it was among the few footpaths that was tremendously used by people due to traffic pressure on busy Jehangir Chowk-Batamaloo road.
“If they want to plant trees they should plant them on open lands available at many locations in the city, but to target footpaths,” Shiekh said.
Meanwhile, the R&B department had already digged many pits on the pavement at outside SHRC office.
However, Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings Hamid Shiekh told Rising Kashmir that in order to beatify Srinagar city, they are digging the pavements in various locations in the city.
He said that their department is taking a leading role in beautifying and landscaping all the major roads of the city.
Shiekh said they have already beatified many roads including SKIMS road, Hyderpora road, 93 feet road and other main roads in Srinagar city.
