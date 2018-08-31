In Shopian, Army set afire houses of two militants: Locals

‘They damaged our houses, stole our jewellery, thrashed youth during CASO in Pulwama’
‘They damaged our houses, stole our jewellery, thrashed youth during CASO in Pulwama’
Javid SofiShopian / Pulwama, Aug 30:
Two residential houses belonging to the families of two active militants from south Kashmir’s Shopian district were set ablaze allegedly by the Army Wednesday night who also damaged many residential houses in Pulwama during the night and thrashed youth during the night-long Cordon and Search Operation (CASO).
The family members of Shah Jahan Mir, a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant from Amshipora village said the Army set their house afire Wednesday night.
A family member said they were asleep when the Army entered into their house at around midnight.
“They asked all of us to come out and threw some powder into the house which caused fire,” he said. “The government forces soon left after which they raised a hue and cry which attracted villagers, who doused the fire.”
The family members said the fire caused significant damage to their house.
“All household items including quilts, mattresses, matting, food items and clothes were destroyed in the fire,” the family member said.
At Nazneenpora village of Shopian, the house of a policeman-turned-HM militant, Syed Naveed was also set ablaze.
Talking to media persons, the grandfather of Naveed said at around 1:15 am on Thursday, the government forces banged on the door of their house and asked the family members to come out.
“They went upstairs in the second storey and cut off the electric supply to the house and left,” he said. “When I entered into the house, I noticed fire.”
However, the fire was doused by the villagers.
However, Naveed’s grandfather said the fire caused significant damage to the upper storey of the hosue and destroyed some household items.
Meanwhile, residents of Murran village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district accused the government forces of thrashing some youth and causing damage to residential house during a CASO.
The locals from Murran, a village around 5 km from Pulwama district headquarters, said the government forces entered the village at around 10 pm on Wednesday and left at Thursday 7:45 am.
Abdul Rashid Ahangar, a middle-aged resident of Murran said the Army banged at their main gate at around 4 am on Thursday and then entered into the courtyard asking all family members to come out of the house.
“As soon as my son, Nayeem Ahmad came out, Army men caught hold of him and started thrashing him,” Rashid said. “When my wife rushed to Nayeem’s rescue, she too was flogged.”
He said the Army men then climbed upstairs into a room in the second storey of the house and damaged cupboards, lights and utensils.
“Afterwards, the Army men entered into another room on the first floor where they caused damage to our TV, refrigerator and to other electronic equipment,” Ahangar said and accused the Army of stealing some jewellery from his house.
The family members appealed the civil and police administration to look into matter and use their influence to stop such incidents.
Another middle aged woman from Murran accused the Army men of breaking their house door and dragging them out from the house.
“They beat our kids and hit me with gun-butts as well,” she said and appealed the authorities to ask Army for showing restrain while dealing with unarmed civilians.
The villagers from Murran said that around seven houses had been severely damaged by the Army men, who, they said, smashed their windowpanes.
The villagers said windshields of some vehicles were also smashed while around 10 youth were detained by government forces during the night.
Police and Army did not comment about these incidents with Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Sandeep Chaudhary and Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia not responding to repeated phone calls.