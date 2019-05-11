About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In Ramadhan, pesky power cuts especially irk Srinagar residents

Will resolve issues within three days: Chief Engineer PDD

Residents of several Srinagar areas especially living in the outskirts here have complained of unscheduled power cuts during the holy month of Ramadhan.
Inhabitants of Gulistan Colony Gulab Bagh, Ahmed Nagar said that the power cuts have become more frequent since past week, especially during Suhoor and Iftar.
A resident of Gulistan Colony Al-Umer lane told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the pesky power cuts have irked them since the winters here. “We were hopeful that the scheduled will be changed in view of the holy month of Ramadhan but unfortunately, we are being deprived of basic facility even in holy month,” she said.
She added that there was no schedule for the electricity in their areas. “The frequent power cuts especially during Suhoor and Iftar has caused immense hardships to the residents here,” she added.
The residents of the colony urged the concerned officials to ensure adequate electricity ion the holy month of Ramadhan so that they could heave a sigh of relief.
In Ahmad Nagar, the residents echoed similar views, saying that the electricity was being snapped during Suhoor and Iftar time, thus leaving the inhabitants to lurch at large. “We appeal the officials in Power Development Department (PDD) to provide adequate electricity in this month especially during Suhoor and Iftar time,” Faraz Baba, a resident of Ahme Nagar said.
Chief Engineer Power Development Department (PDD), Hashmat Qazi admitted that there are some technical issues in these areas but claimed that the overload in these areas are causing tripping due to which the residents couldn’t get the electricity.
“We are not snapping the electricity but it was due to tripping only that is the outcome of overload,” he said, adding that the problem these areas are facing will be resolved within two or three days as a grid station in Kangan is being made operational in these days. (KNS)

 

 

