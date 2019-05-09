In Ramadhan, Bemina residents face acute water scarcity

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Despite assurance by the government that water will be supplied regularly during the holy month of Ramdhan, The Bemina residents have been facing acute shortage of drinking water since the last 5 days.

The residents of Iqbal Abad Lane 4 Sector 7 Friends Lane Bemina accused the district administration of failing to ensure regular water supply, thereby putting the people to lot of inconvenience.

The residents complained that the matter was brought to the notice of concerned authorities but nothing has been done to ensure regular water supply.

They demanded authorities to look into the matter at an earliest so that they could heave a sigh of relief. (KNS)