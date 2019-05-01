In Pulwama, Mir says 2016 unrest scars will continue to haunt Kashmiris

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

'Pellet horror outcome of PDP's surrender before BJP’

Asserting that the scars of 2016 unrest in south Kashmir would continue to haunt people of Kashmir for decades, State Congress chief G A Mir Tuesday said people of Shopian and Pulwama should not trust PDP and other opportunist parties, who are trying to mislead people “again” for electoral benefits

While addressing meetings of Congress workers of Pulwama, Rajpura and Pampore constituencies at town hall Pulwama, Mir resolved to fight against the betrayal and political exploitation of PDP, BJP, NC and others.

“We believe that people of Pulwama and Shopian after witnessing bloodshed, brutality and loot by PDP-led government should ensure defeat of PDP, NC and other opportunist parties in present elections,” he said and cautioned them about their falsehood and political gimmicks.

He said Shopian and Pulwama has undergone tremendous damages due to misrule and mis-governance on part of previous PDP-led government in the State.

“The PDP-led coalition government could have averted the damages and loss of precious lives in Shopian and Pulwama had they not surrendered their agenda before BJP and RSS. It was also unfortunate on its part that after getting a good mandate from South Kashmir, this party aligned with BJP for the sake of power thereby ensuring inroads to communal and fascist forces led by BJP in Kashmir,” Mir said.

He said pellet horror in Pulwama and Shopian was outcome of PDP’s surrender before BJP. “Hundreds of bullet and pellet injured people were still under treatment in their homes and hospitals and scores of innocent civilians were killed. Their only fault was that they were agitating against the bloodshed and innocent killings during PDP-BJP rule”.

Mir said the PDP-BJP presided over darkest era of the State.