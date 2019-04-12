About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 12, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

In Poonch, Rajouri, force personnel coerce people to vote for BJP

EVMs malfunctioned in some places with Congress button not working

Massive protests took place in some areas of Poonch district after para-military force personnel allegedly tried to coerce people to cast their votes in favour of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma.
There were also allegations that EVMs malfunctioned in some places with Congress button not working.
In 121 polling station in Poonch, people complained that Congress button was not working. Similar complaints were received from Surankote and Shahpur from Poonch district.
In polling station number 143, people also alleged that EVMs did not work because the button at fourth number belonging to Congress could not be pressed after a snag.
Till 9 am, the voters did not cast their votes.
Congress candidate from Jammu, Raman Bhalla, who cast his vote in Jammu, alleged large scale EVM malfunction in Poonch and Mendhar belt of the constituency. He said that people have protested over the issue.
Another Congress spokesman alleged that in the EVMs, button number four of the Congress was not functioning and complaints were lodged with poll officials.
Former minister and senior Congress leader Shabir Khan told reporters in Rajouri that the defective EVMs have been sent to remote and rural areas of Rajouri and Poonch and people held protests. But nothing has been done to repair the machines, he alleged.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted a video showing voters raising anti-BJP slogans after they were allegedly "roughed up" by BSF jawans for not voting for the saffron party.
"A voter at polling booth in Jammu was manhandled by the BSF because he refused to cast his vote for BJP. Using armed forces at polling stations to coerce people to vote for the BJP shows their desperation & hunger to usurp power by hook or crook," she said in her tweet.
The EVMs in some areas of Pirpanjal were not working properly for hours.
Despite lodging of complaints, voting remained affected in some polling stations for over two to three hours.
In Adaie polling station in Poonch, situation took an ugly turn when a BSF official allegedly tried to coerce people to vote for BJP candidate.
People staged demonstration to protest against interference of BSF officials. Later, top civil officials rushed to the spot, dealt with the situation and helped in restoring the normalcy.
Over two dozen EVMs were replaced in Haveli-Poonch after they developed snag.
People also complained that officials and paramilitary personnel deployed at Government High School Trrala in Rajouri were forcing people to cast vote in favour of BJP.
In Balnoi area along the Line of Control, two polling stations witnessed total boycott till afternoon as locals stayed away to protest lack of development in their area.
They were demanding proper road facility, construction of bunkers, electricity and drinking water.
Later, Tehsildar of the area assured the people that their grievances would be redressed and they should participate in voting.
In polling station number 84 M/S Balnoi in Mandi (Poonch), it was alleged that voting machines hanged after every 30 votes.
Meanwhile, a 130-year-old woman namely Ayoubi widow of Keema of Shajla in Mankote in Poonch cast her vote and 102-year-old man Ali Asgar Khan of Pathanteer area in Poonch also exercised their right to franchise.



