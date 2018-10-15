About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

In most cases it is state terrorism that compels youth to take up arms: Er. Rasheed

Published at October 15, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

AIP President and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed condemning the treatment of youth who are being "booked under PSA" and  "summoned to police stations for humilation" in a statement on Monday said "Kashmiris don’t want to lose educated youth but in most of the cases it is the state terrorism that compels youth to take to arms."

Er. Rasheed in the statement has asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to adopt "realistic approach". He said "Governor’s words don’t match the actions on the ground."

Rasheed also alleged that "the state government is not discharging its duties" to ensure safety of Kashmir students. He said "The fate Kashmiri students are meeting everywhere in India is known to all. Just by claiming that state government is in touch with authorities of rest of the states where Kashmiri students are being harassed, state government cannot claim to have discharge its duties."

