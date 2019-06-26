In maiden speech in Lok Sabha Justice Masoodi bats for dialogue, early Assembly elections

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha Senior National Conference leader and Member Parliament from South Kashmir Justice Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday demanded initiation of a meaningful dialogue with all the stakeholders for just and lasting solution to Kashmir issue and early assembly elections in the State so that an elected Government takes care of the pressing issues concerning the people of the state.

He raised the demand while speaking on the motion thanks to the President's address to joint session of parliament.

Masoodi emphasised need to have a responsible and accountable government in the State for good governance and putting the state back on developmental track. He raised the issue of last minute clubbing of polling booths in recent elections apparently to reduce poll percentage.

Justice Masoodi said that with the Government taking credit for peaceful conduct of ULB, Panchayat and Lok Sabha polls, it is left with no excuse to delay assembly elections.

He said as delimitation was not permissible till 2026 under the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and the law governing delimitation, it cannot be used as pretext to defer elections. He said that the state is lagging behind in all sectors and roads are in shambles , National Highway remains closed for most part of the year sending air ticket prices skyrocketing and at times Delhi- Srinagar is costlier than Delhi-Dubai air fare and electric supply remains worst affected and hotels are without business. The State, Justice Masoodi said, in the prevailing situation is in dire need of a responsible elected Government.

Referring to the death of more than hundred and twenty five kids suffering from encephalitis in Bihar, Masoodi said that the tragedy wasn’t only issue of doctors and hospitals but of malnutrition bordering on starvation and that the Country can ill afford to use precious resources on political issues that can be resolved by discussion and dialogue. KNS