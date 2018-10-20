In-laws murdered woman in Naik Bagh, alleges family

‘She hanged herself, had differences with parents’
Case registered, investigation on: Police
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 19:
A woman, Rashida was allegedly killed by her in-laws at Shahi Hamdan Colony, Naik Bagh on Wednesday, according to her family members. However, her in-laws have denied the allegations.
The family of the deceased alleged that her in-laws are involved in her murder as the girl belonged to a poor family.
The family of the deceased along with several other women staged a protest on Friday here in Press Enclave. They alleged that the deceased had marks on her neck indicating that there had been violence and possibly strangulation of the 'victim'.
“We have assembled here today to stand in solidarity with a girl who has been killed mercilessly. We are here to raise our voices as we demand justice in this case. Police is also enquiring the way they should, and we are sure they have understood the whole situation,” the protesting women said.
The protestors said that if a girl is being killed for being poor or an orphan, then what would be the fate of ‘our sisters and who will ensure our daughters are safe?
“All we know is that we got our daughter married, bid adieu to her but when she had to come back it was her body that arrived. On inquiry, we found scars of a rope indicating that she was strangulated,” they said.
Denying the fact that the girl committed suicide, the protesting women said had it been a suicide, her in-laws would have informed but they hid everything. When the family asked for the postmortem her in-laws didn’t turn up which indicates her in-laws are involved in her murder.
The protesting women held placards and raised slogans. They demanded investigation into the alleged murder and ‘justice without any delay.’
However, the in-laws of the deceased have refuted the allegations made by the women during protests. They said they never had any differences with their daughter-in-law.
"This is a case of suicide where the girl was found hanging on Wednesday morning. The scarf used for hanging has left the scars on her neck. We never had any grudges with the deceased and treated her as our own daughter," said a member of the accused family.
He further said the deceased came home just after 15 days after her delivery as she had some issues with her own family members (parents).
According to an FIR (101/2018), a copy of which has been received by Rising Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Wani of Padshahi Bagh filed a complaint in Nowgam police station on Thursday regarding the incident which took place in Naik Bagh Shahi Hamdan Colony two daysago.
Police has registered an FIR and is investigating the matter. An official at Police Station Nowgam said, “We have started investigations and once we get an evidence regarding her in-laws’ involvement in the case, we will detain them immediately.”