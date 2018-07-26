In Kashmir, all eyes on Pakistan

Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 25:
The parliamentary polls in Pakistan held Wednesday were keenly followed by politicians across the political divide, political analysts, and youth of the State alike.
The politicians and political analysts in the Valley have pinned their hopes on the new government in Pakistan which they believe would pave way for better relations between New Delhi and Islamabad, particularly in the context of Kashmir.
Former deputy chief minister and senior leader of the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nirmal Kumar Singh said the party hopes that the new dispensation in Pakistan works in a real democratic setup.
“Army always has a great influence on everything and we hope the new government carves out some space,” said Singh, the incumbent Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly.
He said the new government in Pakistan should have a practical and positive approach toward the relations with its neighbours.
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the elections in Pakistan said she was hopeful that through elections, a stable government would be placed in Pakistan.
She said a democratic Pakistan was in the best interests of its neighbourhood, particularly India.
National Conference Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani said the party wants a strong government in Pakistan which could develop friendly relations with India so that the problems of Kashmiris are lessened.
He said a weak Pakistan means more trouble for Kashmiris as the issue lingers on.
However, Wani refused to comment on the flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chief, Imran Khan’s prospects of becoming the prime minister stating that it was hypothetical because he had not ever headed a government.
State Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the party would like to congratulate Pakistani people for voting to uphold the democratic procedure which had eluded the country for most of the time in its seven-decade history.
Mir said he believes that the Pakistani voters would choose a government which would bring together India and Pakistan, which were a single entity geographically, culturally and historically.
“The new dispensation in Pakistan should analyse whether a third country was benefitting from the bad relations between India and Pakistan,” Mir said.
On the prospectus of Khan being a potential winner and prime minister of Pakistan, Mir said one could only expect him to do something new and radical in politics as he was known to do as a cricketer.
“Prominent people from other sectors should join politics because it changes the traditional policies and brings in a new lease of life into political systems,” Mir said.
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said elections in Pakistan were being watched in Kashmir with a lot of keenness even though the Indian government had imposed a ban on the Pakistani television channels.
He said people in Kashmir wish and pray for a strong and stable government in Pakistan.
Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai declined to comment on the issue with his office stating that a statement would be issued after election results are declared.
Chairman Hurriyat (G), Syed Ali Shah Geelani also was not available to comment on the issue.
Former Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology and track-II analyst, Siddiq Wahid said Khan was an unknown entity in terms of governance.
“He has struck a deal of some kind with the far right and the military establishment of Pakistan as well,” he said.
Wahid said Khan was a good speaker and reasonably good looking but that did not necessarily translate into him being able to handle the complex politics of South Asia right now.
“I assume if Imran makes it, then the first six months are going to determine everything,” he said.
Noted constitutional and human rights expert, Sheikh Showkat Hussain, said elections in Pakistan have been watched keenly in the subcontinent and even beyond because they have serious ramification on the geopolitics of the region.
“In Kashmir, they remain important because it is ultimately the policies of the incumbent government which have bearings on Kashmir politics,” Hussain said.
On Khan’s future as the leader of Pakistan, Hussain said he was a sportsman par excellence and had the capacity to lead.
“Under his leadership, Pakistan may be able to achieve some long-cherished goals like they achieved in the field of cricket,” he said.
Noted journalist Anuradha Bhasin said any government having an impact on Indo-Pak relations depends on the stability of democracy in the country.
She said Khan winning with the backing of the Army and many radical groups participating in the polls would have an impact on the relations between the two countries.
“If the supremacy of the political leadership is maintained in Pakistan that will be extremely good for the future of peace process vis-à-vis Pakistan,” she said. “A lot will also depend on the incumbent Indian government which doesn’t favour talks right now as elections are scheduled next year.”
Ishtiyaq Wani, a bachelors student at the Government Degree College, Ganderbal said he had not ever voted in the elections in J&K but wants Khan to win as he was the only leader known to him from Pakistan.
Nadeem Banday, a student of the University of Kashmir’s Sociology department said he had followed the elections on and off.
“I watched the election because a change in the establishment in Pakistan might be beneficial as far as the situation in Kashmir is concerned,” he said.
