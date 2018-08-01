IN JK PROBES SAN PROBITY

SHRC sets deadline for Govt to file detailed report into 2016 cases
SHRC sets deadline for Govt to file detailed report into 2016 cases
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has given a last chance to the state government to file a detailed report with regard to case, ‘2016 unrest, not even one probe into the killing completed.’
The Commission in the previous hearing of the case said that the respondent of the case has failed to furnish the detailed report so far.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case said, “This is unfortunate that till date there has been no response from Secretary to Home Department.”
Nazki said that “Various orders have been passed in this case. This is unfortunate that till date there has been no response from Secretary to Home Department. At the request of Additional Advocate General (AAG) the last opportunity is given to the Home Secretary to file the detailed report.”
He also said that if the report is not filed by (next date of hearing), the matter will be disposed of in absence of the report. Since the issues involved are very important. Therefore, request be sent to Parvaiz Imroz advocate to assist the Commission as amicus.”
The case was again listed before the Commission 26-07-2018 but the case was adjourned because the petitioner AAG was not present and the case was again adjourned till 08-08-2018.
Pertinently, the state government earlier had informed the SHRC said that they have conducted enquiries in only six cases so far regarding the killing of civilians during 2016 uprising.
According to the figures submitted by the government before the Commission (SHRC) in connection with ‘probe into the killings of civilians’, the government has said that 87 persons were killed in the year 2016 during the uprising but the government has completed the enquiry of six cases.
However, the government has also revealed that the enquiries into the 72 killing cases were ordered out of which 50 cases are still pending.
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com