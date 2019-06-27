In-house training prog for childcare institutions concludes

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A two days in-house training program on standards of care in Child Care Institutions(CCIs) organized by Jammu & Kashmir Child Protection Services (JKCPS) and UNICEF supported by SOS Children’s Village Jammu concluded today. The Training program was attended by Chairpersons and Members Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Protection Officers Institutional Care and Superintendents of CCIs, Jammu Division.

G A Sofi, State Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Child Protection Services in his inaugural speech reiterated the need for making so far mapped 703 of Homes Juvenile Justice Compliant especially to ensuring the standards of Care for children living in these Institutions. It was the first in-house specialized training of Child Care Institutions focusing case management of Children, Individual Care Plan, Social Investigation Report and Standards of Care.

Hilal Bhat, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF in his welcome address applauded the role of JKCPS in initiating sustained measures for regulations of Homes, Institutions in the State.

A threadbare discussion was held on various provisions and Rules of Juvenile Justice legislations, which need to be reviewed.

Dulcine Crasta and Mohammad Aftab (UNICEF) were the Resource persons for the Training program, who delivered sessions based on Case Management and preparation of various formats under Juvenile Justice Act. (KNS)