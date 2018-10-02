In hometown of 2 ex-CMs, students share class with rats, worms at ‘cowshed school’

Shafat MirBijbehara (Anantnag), Oct 1:
The Government Middle School, Takiabal located in the vicinity of Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district is a glaring example of how authorities are responsible for the poor performance of the government-run schools.
The school comprises four rooms for eight classes, in which an office and kitchen have been crammed in a shed-like dilapidated structure.
Despite several requests by school authorities for a separate patch of land to construct a school building, the district authorities have dumped the file with no headway in paper work, an official in the Education department said.
A total of 70 students attend the school while eight teachers have been posted here of which five are on deputation while only three are permanently working here.
“We are supposed to take classes in this dingy structure and we share these three classrooms with rats and worms. The rats no longer run away in our presence while birds have made nests in the broken ceiling as a result of which worms continue to fall inside the class.
The structure is even unfit for cattle and from a distance it looks like more of a cowshed than a school.
The school was established in 1966 and upgraded from primary to middle school in 2008.
The school is located in the hometown of two former chief ministers, Mufti Muhammad Syed and Mehbooba Mufti.
The school administration approached the district authorities several times for identification of proper land for the school where the school building could be constructed.
The land measuring 1 kanal, seven marlas was demarcated at Takibal and a formal communication by the CEO was sent to the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag for handing over the land to the Education department vide letter No CEO/A/Plg/18754/15 on 12 August 2015.
However, till date there has been no response from the DC’s office.
The school not only lacks proper infrastructure but has no washrooms or playground either and is functioning from the damaged rented structure.
“Forget the playground and a proper washroom, we do not have appropriate accommodation for classes. We are forced to urinate in the open and in the event of rainfall, half the students are asked to stay home as it becomes quite muddy inside the rooms. Most of us hail from poor families so all we can afford is this school in our locality,” says an eighth class student.
Chief Education Officer Anantnag, Nasir Ahmad, says that his department had already taken an initiative to construct a three roomed concrete building for this school but the cold response from the district administration slowed the process of land acquisition.
“We had sanctioned an amount of Rs 7.79 lakhs to construct few rooms for this school but the district administration did not provide the land to our department despite the demarcation and identification of the land. The response of locals also for providing the land hampered our efforts of constructing this school. Some patch of land is also occupied by PHE department in this area about which we did apprise the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag. The case is still lying in the District Commissioner’s office and we have received no response till date. If the locals of this area cooperate, we can shift this school to some safe accommodation or the owner of this structure should allow us to build a new building there,” said CEO Anantnag.
