About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

In Homeshalibug, Kulgam, voters stay away from polls

 Generally known for higher voter turnout assembly segments, Kulgam and Homeshalibug on Monday witnessed near complete boycott as majority of voters preferred to stay indoors rather than coming out to exercise their right to franchise in the second phase of Anantnag Lok Sabha seat
In Qoimoh area of Homeshalibugh, most of the polling booths wore deserted looks.
In 12 polling stations setup in Government Higher Secondary School Qoimoh for 10,631 residents of Redwani and Khudwani, only six votes were polled till noon.
Amid poll boycott, clashes erupted between youth and forces deployed in the area.
Youth also pelted stones at Government Higher Secondary School Qoimoh, where polling stations were set up.
The forces deployed in the area fired tear smoke shells to disperse the stone pelting youth.
“We don’t vote. We want freedom, said a group of youth, who were keeping a vigilant eye on the polling stations.
The Homeshalibugh assembly segment recorded 1.14 percent of total votes. Out of 78,669 registered voters only 893 exercised their right to franchise.
The scenes were no different in Kulgam assembly segment.
Empty polling booths, deserted streets and heavy deployment of forces were the only visible things in the area.
Out of 3444 voters at five polling stations in Bugam, no vote was castes till afternoon.
The clashes also erupted at Bugam village of the district. The youth pelted stones on polling stations at Government Higher Secondary School Bugam.
The forces retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth.
The Kulgam town also witnessed dismal voter turnout.
At the five polling stations setup at two locations in the main town, 161 votes were polled out of 4331 votes till 11 a.m.
A National Conference (NC) leader, who was present at one of the polling stations in Kulgam, accused CPI (M) of not keeping their word to support their candidate.
“The CPI (M) had pledged their support to our candidate, but they backed out at the last time. None of their workers have come to vote,” he said.
At four polling stations in Mirhama Government High School, nine votes were polled out of 2512 votes.
The situation remained tense in Frisal, Yaripora, and Kujjar areas, where intermittent clashes between youth and forces went on throughout the day with people largely remaining away from polls.
As per officials, four protesters sustained pellet injuries in clashes that were treated at district hospital Anantnag.
“Four pellet injured youth were brought to our hospital and all of them had pellet wounds in face and eyes. We treated two of them here in our heath facility while two were referred to Srinagar for further treatment,” said a doctor posted at DH Anantnag.
Similar scenes were witnessed at militancy hotbed of Redwani, Hawura Mishpora, Ghat and adjacent areas of Khudwani, where no polling booth was established for up to five kilometers.
The Tarigam area of Kulgam, which is native place of CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, also witnessed boycott.
Only three voters turned up to exercise their franchise in three polling booths out of 2265 registered voters.
Some seven protesters and two CRPF personnel were also injured in the daylong clashes at Qoimoh and Damhal Hanjipora areas as per health officials.
“Seven youth with pellet and other injuries were brought to PHC Qoimoh while two CRPF men with injuries due to stones were taken to PHC DH Pora and all of them were discharged instantly after the treatment as the injuries were minor,” said CMO Kulgam, Dr Fazil Ali Kochak.
The Kulgam assembly segment recorded 1.72 voter turnout.
Out of 98,298 registered voters only 1682 people exercised their right to franchise.
The main contest for Anantnag LS seat is between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.
The Anantnag parliamentary seat is going to polls in three phases. The first phase was held on April 23, the second phase today and the first phase on May 6. (Additional inputs from Shafat Mir)

 

 

Latest News

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Apr 29 | Agencies
DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Apr 29 | Riyaz Bhat
IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Apr 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Apr 29 | Agencies
3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces

Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Apr 29 | Agencies
Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam

Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

In Homeshalibug, Kulgam, voters stay away from polls

              

 Generally known for higher voter turnout assembly segments, Kulgam and Homeshalibug on Monday witnessed near complete boycott as majority of voters preferred to stay indoors rather than coming out to exercise their right to franchise in the second phase of Anantnag Lok Sabha seat
In Qoimoh area of Homeshalibugh, most of the polling booths wore deserted looks.
In 12 polling stations setup in Government Higher Secondary School Qoimoh for 10,631 residents of Redwani and Khudwani, only six votes were polled till noon.
Amid poll boycott, clashes erupted between youth and forces deployed in the area.
Youth also pelted stones at Government Higher Secondary School Qoimoh, where polling stations were set up.
The forces deployed in the area fired tear smoke shells to disperse the stone pelting youth.
“We don’t vote. We want freedom, said a group of youth, who were keeping a vigilant eye on the polling stations.
The Homeshalibugh assembly segment recorded 1.14 percent of total votes. Out of 78,669 registered voters only 893 exercised their right to franchise.
The scenes were no different in Kulgam assembly segment.
Empty polling booths, deserted streets and heavy deployment of forces were the only visible things in the area.
Out of 3444 voters at five polling stations in Bugam, no vote was castes till afternoon.
The clashes also erupted at Bugam village of the district. The youth pelted stones on polling stations at Government Higher Secondary School Bugam.
The forces retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth.
The Kulgam town also witnessed dismal voter turnout.
At the five polling stations setup at two locations in the main town, 161 votes were polled out of 4331 votes till 11 a.m.
A National Conference (NC) leader, who was present at one of the polling stations in Kulgam, accused CPI (M) of not keeping their word to support their candidate.
“The CPI (M) had pledged their support to our candidate, but they backed out at the last time. None of their workers have come to vote,” he said.
At four polling stations in Mirhama Government High School, nine votes were polled out of 2512 votes.
The situation remained tense in Frisal, Yaripora, and Kujjar areas, where intermittent clashes between youth and forces went on throughout the day with people largely remaining away from polls.
As per officials, four protesters sustained pellet injuries in clashes that were treated at district hospital Anantnag.
“Four pellet injured youth were brought to our hospital and all of them had pellet wounds in face and eyes. We treated two of them here in our heath facility while two were referred to Srinagar for further treatment,” said a doctor posted at DH Anantnag.
Similar scenes were witnessed at militancy hotbed of Redwani, Hawura Mishpora, Ghat and adjacent areas of Khudwani, where no polling booth was established for up to five kilometers.
The Tarigam area of Kulgam, which is native place of CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, also witnessed boycott.
Only three voters turned up to exercise their franchise in three polling booths out of 2265 registered voters.
Some seven protesters and two CRPF personnel were also injured in the daylong clashes at Qoimoh and Damhal Hanjipora areas as per health officials.
“Seven youth with pellet and other injuries were brought to PHC Qoimoh while two CRPF men with injuries due to stones were taken to PHC DH Pora and all of them were discharged instantly after the treatment as the injuries were minor,” said CMO Kulgam, Dr Fazil Ali Kochak.
The Kulgam assembly segment recorded 1.72 voter turnout.
Out of 98,298 registered voters only 1682 people exercised their right to franchise.
The main contest for Anantnag LS seat is between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.
The Anantnag parliamentary seat is going to polls in three phases. The first phase was held on April 23, the second phase today and the first phase on May 6. (Additional inputs from Shafat Mir)

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;