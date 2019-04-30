In Homeshalibug, Kulgam, voters stay away from polls

April 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Generally known for higher voter turnout assembly segments, Kulgam and Homeshalibug on Monday witnessed near complete boycott as majority of voters preferred to stay indoors rather than coming out to exercise their right to franchise in the second phase of Anantnag Lok Sabha seat

In Qoimoh area of Homeshalibugh, most of the polling booths wore deserted looks.

In 12 polling stations setup in Government Higher Secondary School Qoimoh for 10,631 residents of Redwani and Khudwani, only six votes were polled till noon.

Amid poll boycott, clashes erupted between youth and forces deployed in the area.

Youth also pelted stones at Government Higher Secondary School Qoimoh, where polling stations were set up.

The forces deployed in the area fired tear smoke shells to disperse the stone pelting youth.

“We don’t vote. We want freedom, said a group of youth, who were keeping a vigilant eye on the polling stations.

The Homeshalibugh assembly segment recorded 1.14 percent of total votes. Out of 78,669 registered voters only 893 exercised their right to franchise.

The scenes were no different in Kulgam assembly segment.

Empty polling booths, deserted streets and heavy deployment of forces were the only visible things in the area.

Out of 3444 voters at five polling stations in Bugam, no vote was castes till afternoon.

The clashes also erupted at Bugam village of the district. The youth pelted stones on polling stations at Government Higher Secondary School Bugam.

The forces retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth.

The Kulgam town also witnessed dismal voter turnout.

At the five polling stations setup at two locations in the main town, 161 votes were polled out of 4331 votes till 11 a.m.

A National Conference (NC) leader, who was present at one of the polling stations in Kulgam, accused CPI (M) of not keeping their word to support their candidate.

“The CPI (M) had pledged their support to our candidate, but they backed out at the last time. None of their workers have come to vote,” he said.

At four polling stations in Mirhama Government High School, nine votes were polled out of 2512 votes.

The situation remained tense in Frisal, Yaripora, and Kujjar areas, where intermittent clashes between youth and forces went on throughout the day with people largely remaining away from polls.

As per officials, four protesters sustained pellet injuries in clashes that were treated at district hospital Anantnag.

“Four pellet injured youth were brought to our hospital and all of them had pellet wounds in face and eyes. We treated two of them here in our heath facility while two were referred to Srinagar for further treatment,” said a doctor posted at DH Anantnag.

Similar scenes were witnessed at militancy hotbed of Redwani, Hawura Mishpora, Ghat and adjacent areas of Khudwani, where no polling booth was established for up to five kilometers.

The Tarigam area of Kulgam, which is native place of CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, also witnessed boycott.

Only three voters turned up to exercise their franchise in three polling booths out of 2265 registered voters.

Some seven protesters and two CRPF personnel were also injured in the daylong clashes at Qoimoh and Damhal Hanjipora areas as per health officials.

“Seven youth with pellet and other injuries were brought to PHC Qoimoh while two CRPF men with injuries due to stones were taken to PHC DH Pora and all of them were discharged instantly after the treatment as the injuries were minor,” said CMO Kulgam, Dr Fazil Ali Kochak.

The Kulgam assembly segment recorded 1.72 voter turnout.

Out of 98,298 registered voters only 1682 people exercised their right to franchise.

The main contest for Anantnag LS seat is between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.

The Anantnag parliamentary seat is going to polls in three phases. The first phase was held on April 23, the second phase today and the first phase on May 6. (Additional inputs from Shafat Mir)