In comes Imran

Rising Kashmir DeskSrinagar, July 25:
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was leading on 97parliamentary seats Wednesday while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ahead on 62 seats in the initial round of the counting in an election marred by a deadly suicide attack and allegations of manipulations by the powerful military, Dawn reported at 11:30 pm.
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari was leading on 28 seats, Dawn reported.
It reported that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - an alliance of traditional religious parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami led by Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Tehreek-e-Jafaria led by Allama Sajid Naqvi - was leading on seven seats.
A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 137 seats in the total of the 272 directly elected seats.
Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.
Earlier, the voting ended at its scheduled time despite calls by several major parties, including PML-N, PPP and PTI, to extend the polling time by an hour.
They had complained of "a slow voting process" and thus sought more time to facilitate voters - a request that was rejected by the Election Commission.
Nearly 10.6 crore people are registered to vote for members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies.
The election marks the second democratic transition of power in the nation's 70-year history.
While polling stations officially opened for voting at 8 AM, enthusiastic citizens queued up outside their respective stations as early as 7 AM.