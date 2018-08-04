In Chanapora, hospital goes the school way; opens at 10 AM, closes at 4 PM

50-bedded hospital turns into PHC; lacks doctors, paramedical staff, machinery
Srinagar, Aug 03:
A 50-bedded sub district hospital in Chanapora has turned into a dispensary due to government’s negligence. The hospital lacks staff and machinery due to which patients have been suffering constantly over the years.
Umar Gora, a pharmacist said the sub-district hospital has been turned into a dispensary. “It was a Rs 25 crore project but now lies in shambles with inadequate staff,” he said.
Gora added it has been five years since this hospital was constructed but since then its inauguration never took place. The people even went to meet many ministers but they turned a deaf ear. When Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government was in power people had this hope that the authorities would listen to them but they gave people a big ‘No’ with this justification that this was National conference and Congress government’s project so they won’t intervene.
Tariq Khan a patient said,” This hospital will remain as legendary as Ram Bagh to Jehangir Chowk flyover. We are waiting from last 5 years.”
He further added that poor people like him cannot afford to go to private hospitals as they charge hefty amounts. Also they can’t travel to other government hospitals because of Chanapora being located on the outskirts of city. They appealed the Governor N N Vohra to take up the matter as he has promised to complete all pending projects.
Sakeena Bano, a resident of the same place said, “This hospital operates more like a school. They have provided us with fixed timing of 10 am to 4 pm although it was supposed to be a 24x7 hospital.”
She added that the people of their area jointly went and talked to former Minister and MLA Altaf Bukhari who clearly declined to help them. “He said had you voted for me I would have helped you,” Sakeena said.
A group of locals said that only the ground floor of the hospital is in working condition. They have equipment and doctors available for dental treatment only but this hospital lacks all other basic necessities and also the doctors.
They added that on Sundays this hospital remains closed and only a peon remains available here. People who come with a hope that they will get treated go back with dejected faces.
Tabasum Yakoob a patient said, “I received a deep cut in my hand and my family rushed me to this hospital but the staff here refused to treat me as the working hours were over.”
Dr Talat Jabeen, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Srinagar said, “We try and send as many faculty members as possible but we have received no order for upgradation and currently this is only a Primary Health Center(PHC).”
She further added that converting this place into a proper hospital is upto the higher authorities.