In Bilal, Shah Family lost lone bread earner

Shafat MirVerinag (Anantnag):
The conflict and continued violence in the Kashmir valley continues to take toll on its inhabitants with a latest victim being a lone bread earner of a poor family from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
On Tuesday, a cop died while a head constable sustained injuries in a militant attack at Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbehara town in Anantnag district. Both the cops, who were identified as SPO Bilal Ahmed Shah and Head Constable Abdul Rashid, were taken to a nearby hospital, where Bilal was declared brought dead.
Bilal Ahmad Shah, 23, son of Mohammad Abbas Shah, a resident of Malikpora Verinag locality of Anantnag district was lone bread winner of his family.
His death has left not only his family shattered, but the entire locality into a deep shock.
“I got a call at late afternoon and the caller informed me that my son had been injured in some attack at Bijbehara. We were asked to come to Bijbehara hospital but on reaching there, we were informed that Bilal had been taken to the district police lines in an injured condition. My whole world came crashing on me as soon as I reached at DPL Anantnag, where my son’s dead body had been kept amid mourning cops,” recalls Bilal’s father, Mohammad Abbas, who occasionally does manual labour in his area.
He was my only son and the ray of hope for our entire family. I have no idea how we would carry on with our lives now, adds Abbas.
Inside the small two-storey house of Shah’s, the mother of Bilal is inconsolable as neighbors and relatives continue to pour in to offer their sympathies with the bereaved family.
“After Bilal got this job two years back, the entire responsibility of taking care of his parents and the marriage of his sister came on the shoulders of Bilal. Who would marry off my daughter now? Who would be the support in our old age?,” asks Shameema Bano, Bilal’s mother.
“Bilal would bear the expenditure of medicines of his ailing parents and also supported the studies of his sister. This family has seen hardships due to poverty and after Bilal got job, they had started to do well,” says a neighbor.
Bilal was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Malikpora Verinag with hundreds of people participating in his last rites on Tuesday evening.