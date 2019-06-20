In APM, Mehbooba asks GoI to declare ceasefire in JK

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Dialogue only way to resolve issues’

Speaking at the All Party meet called by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pitched for the declaration of ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir after Amarnath Yatra.

She said the recent statement made by PM about “Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas and Sab Ka Vishvas” should be implemented on ground and best place to start with that is Kashmir which feels alienated, bruised and wounded.

“We hope that there is a way out to mend the relations between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the country. There is only one way to resolve Kashmir which is through political means and through dialogue. Late Vajpayee had made an earnest endeavour and PM Modi too tried to pursue the same approach. However, unfortunately, he couldn’t get the positive response from Pakistan and the terror incidents only acted as a spoilsport in the process,” she said.

The PDP chief said in spite of all the unwanted incidents that hampered the peace initiatives, dialogue is the only way to resolve the crises.

“We hope that after Amarnath uatra is concluded peacefully and harmoniously, initiative will again be taken to resume dialogue with all stakeholders in Kashmir. You can dominate an enemy but not your own people. People of Jammu and Kashmir at time of partition of the sub-continent went with the idea of India which is of inclusiveness and accommodation. Our country is marked by diversity of all kinds and the biggest challenge is to maintain this diversity and no attempts should be made to dilute it,” she said.

Mehbooba remarked that the constitution and political system alone can satisfy the aspirations of the people and that the problems being faced by any alienated section of the society are addressed within the country. “It is high time that country sees why the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not look upto New Delhi for the redressal of their grievances anymore.”

She said Government of India (GoI) should declare ceasefire in the State.

That lack of trust, she said, has to be restored and that can be done by nobody except the Prime Minister who has come back with a huge majority.

Mehbooba said since PM Modi has come back with a renewed and a stronger mandate, it is expected that he would act decisively and resolve problems in accordance with the political aspirations of the people.

On “one Nation One Poll proposal”, PDP President said India is defined by its diversity in culture, in linguistics, in eating and living habits and therefore politically also this diversity should be allowed to thrive.