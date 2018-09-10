In a first, road accident data management system launched in JK

Data analysis to help Govt prioritise road safety expenditure
Srinagar, September 09:
With the launch of Road Accident Data Management System (RADMS) here today, Jammu & Kashmir has become third state in the country to move to automated software-based solution on road accident data.
RADMS was formally launched by the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon here today.
Senior officers of the Civil & Police Administration and the Transport Department attended the launch of RADMS both in person and through video conferencing.
The automated software-based solution has been developed by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to create a platform for on-the-spot collection of standard and accurate road accident data immediately after a mishap.
Dr Samoon complimented the Transport Commissioner, Saugat Biswas for getting the system developed in record time, which would be a big leap in road safety management.
He said RADMS will help policy makers and government executing agencies like municipal bodies, road construction agencies, traffic and transport departments, immensely towards mitigation of Road Safety related problems in the State. “This will help in identifying the reasons behind the accident, rather than putting all the blame on the driver. For instance, if the analysis of data shows bad roads as the reason for accidents, the State will prioritise road improvement” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Transport Commissioner, Saugat Biswas, said that RADMS was got development through the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Srinagar in accordance with the standardised format of the Indian Road Congress.
He said the Committee of the Supreme Court on Road Safety, in 2015 had mandated all States to put RADMS in place for objective collection of road accident data, as collection of standard and accurate data is vital for preparation of effective policies regarding road safety in the country. “We initiated the process in 2017 and have commissioned it today,” he said.
Biswas, further informed that RADMS is a Geographical Information System (GIS) solution for identification of black spots, wrong driving practices, road infrastructure, vehicular defects, road types, damage to property, overloading issues, driver issues and other factors causing or related to road accidents.
Biswas said first-hand data-feeding will be done by the local police from the accident location which will be authenticated by the in-charge of the concerned police station. The data will automatically get uploaded on to the backend server.
NIELIT Software Engineer, Abdul Rauf Shah gave a detailed presentation regarding functioning of RADMS on the occasion.
He informed that RADMS is capable of presenting 65 different reports on various parameters by using its analytical tools.
The inaugural function was followed by Training of Master Trainers from the Police Department, RTOs and ARTOs who would handhold and train the field functionaries of the concerned police stations.