In a first, Kashmiri girl bags PFP fellowship

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, July29:
Safina Nabi has become the only Kashmiri girl from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state to have selected for the Professional Fellows Program (PFP) for governance and society, South and Central Asia, which will be held from October 13th –November 17th 2018 at Washington D.C.
The program will be a two-way exchange project for professionals and young leaders from Pakistan, India, Nepal and the U.S. Safina Nabi will participate with other 32 participants from India along with hundreds of participants across these countries.
Nabi has done Masters in mass communication and journalism from Kashmir University. “After completing my master’s degree in 2013, I handled government mandates in Delhi as an associate with Perfect Relations and also worked for non-governmental organisations,” Nabi said.
“I was searching for some research work when I came across this link. Its content interested me and then I applied for this fellowship and got the formalities done within 4-5 days,” she said.
She further said that she wanted to explore the academics of U.S Universities and was always fascinated with their way of teaching.
“I tried some fellowships in the past but neither of them came in my way but that never demoralised me and I kept applying whatever I was eligible for,” she added.
Nabi is currently a working journalist and writes about women development and issues.
“I’m back to my roots---journalism and write for Delhi based Magazine,” Nabi said.
For the program the fellows will be associated with organisations relevant to their fields of work. They are supposed to plan a project that needs to be implemented ideally with the support of an American counterpart in their home countries.
The program is sponsored by U.S. department of state and managed by World Learning.