In a first, HC starts accreditation for journalists covering courts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In a first, J&K High Court has started accreditation for journalists wishing to cover court proceedings with minimum eligibility being a Law Degree recognized by the competent authority under the Advocates Act along with a minimum one year reporting experience in any media organization.
The notification issued by the Registrar General of the High Court states that the decision has been taken in the backdrop of errors and misrepresentation of legal proceedings in the media.
“It has been observed that the judgments and orders passed by the High Court or the proceedings of cases pending before it are often not correctly and appropriately reported in the media due to lack of legal knowledge etc,” the notification reads.
It quotes the Full Court Resolution of 29.01.2018 of the High Court through which the guidelines and norms for reporting the court proceedings and orders have been laid out by the notification.
The notification also states that the journalist, who gets accreditation would have to wear formal clothes fulfilling the decorum of the court, while reporting from the precincts along with wearing the identity card inside the precincts of the court.
On relaxation of rules for accreditation, the notification states, “Nothing herein contained shall affect the power of the Chief Justice to refer to the Accreditation Committee the case of any deserving candidate for consideration of accord of accreditation in his favour in relaxation of the eligibility norms stipulated herein and, on such reference being made, the Accreditation Committee may advise the Chief Justice suitably.”
The notification also reads that till these norms commence and till any application (s) for accreditation is pending or to meet and mitigate any specific eventuality, the Chief Justice may order temporary accreditation as Legal Correspondent to any journalist /correspondent/ reporter of any media organization for a limited period not exceeding eight weeks, in relaxation of the conditions.
The accredited legal correspondent would have exclusive access to a photocopy of any judgment or order of the court, attested by either the Registrar Judicial, Joint Registrar Judicial, the Court Secretary concerned, if its reporting in the media is approved or permitted by the judge concerned.
“The High Court will try to make arrangements of a Press Lounge within the court premises for the Accredited Legal Correspondents along with training sessions from time to time through the Judicial Academy,” it said.
“In each Court Room, depending upon the orders of the Chief Justice, the senior judge or the judge concerned may reserve some seats for the Legal Correspondents and such reservation may be made conspicuous by a sign board,” the notification reads.
As per the notification, the accredited legal correspondent has to report only a true and correct news of a court judgment, order or proceeding of any case, without leaving anything ambiguous or wanting or making things sensational.
In case of misreporting the notification states, “In the event, a bench of the court feels that any of its judgments or orders or the proceedings of any case pending before it have been misreported, the Bench may bring the misreporting to the notice of the Legal Correspondent and ask him to be cautious in future. However, if the Bench is of the opinion that the misreporting is of serious nature, it may report the matter to the Chief Justice for appropriate action, which may include a written warning, temporary suspension of the accreditation of the Legal Correspondent or its permanent withdrawal.”
0 Comment(s)