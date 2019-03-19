About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 19, 2019 | Umar Raina

In a first, doctors operate CCP patient at Trauma hospital Kangan

For the first time a Chronic Calcific Pancreatitis (CCP) patient was operated in Trauma hospital Kangan in Ganderbal district.
The team of doctors included Dr Faroze Khan consultant surgeon, Dr Arshiya and Dr Faheem Patloo consultant anesthesia, along with the paramedical staff of the Trauma hospital.
The patient was extensively evaluated with biochemical and radiological investigations, doctors said.
The doctors said that before preceding all the intra and post operative details were explained to the patient.
Giving the details of the procedure the doctors said that Frey's Procedure is a complex surgery which needs great surgical skills and expertise. In this procedure main pancreatic duct is opened to remove the stones and head of pancreas is cored out then a limb of jejunum is anastomosed with pancreatic duct. An anastomosis (plural anastomoses) is a connection or opening between two things (especially cavities or passages) that are normally diverging or branching, such as between blood vessels, leaf veins, or streams. Patient is doing well and is about to be discharged, said the doctors.
Pertinently, Chronic pancreatitis is a long-standing inflammatory disease which leads to scarring of the pancreas and irreversible changes. Chronic pancreatitis results in abdominal pain and, in some cases, results in diabetes and fatty stools that are large and bulky. Calcification, which is another sign of chronic inflammation, can develop throughout the pancreas. These calcifications are like stones that are within the tissue itself, or within the pancreatic duct.
Medical superintendent Trauma hospital Kangan Dr Yasmin Kango, after providing all the necessary support complimented the whole team.
Meanwhile Cheif medical officer Ganderbal Dr Roshan Din Kasana also congratulated the team for “achieving this feat”.

 

 

Latest News

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendment ...

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendment ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
25-year-old labourer shot dead in Tral village

25-year-old labourer shot dead in Tral village

Mar 18 | Agencies
3 burglars arrested in Budgam, stolen property recovered

3 burglars arrested in Budgam, stolen property recovered

Mar 18 | Agencies
Acid attack uncivilised, heartless crime, does not deserve any clemenc ...

Acid attack uncivilised, heartless crime, does not deserve any clemenc ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
ECI issues election notification for Baramulla, Jammu Lok Sabha seats

ECI issues election notification for Baramulla, Jammu Lok Sabha seats

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Karnah road reopens after two months

Karnah road reopens after two months

Mar 18 | Agencies
Several injured during clashes between protestors and government force ...

Several injured during clashes between protestors and government force ...

Mar 18 | Agencies
India-Pak tensions to figure in Qureshi-Wang talks: China

India-Pak tensions to figure in Qureshi-Wang talks: China

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf shifted to Dubai hospital after reaction from rare disease

Musharraf shifted to Dubai hospital after reaction from rare disease

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand terrorist visited Israel in 2016

New Zealand terrorist visited Israel in 2016

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Bureaucrats

Bureaucrats 'browbeaten, threatened' for backing early JK Assembly pol ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Parrikar to get state funeral with full military honours at Miramar be ...

Parrikar to get state funeral with full military honours at Miramar be ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Forces call off CASO in Pulwama village

Forces call off CASO in Pulwama village

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Teenage boy goes missing from Sopore, parents seek help

Teenage boy goes missing from Sopore, parents seek help

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man killed, three injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed, three injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Mar 18 | Nazim Ali Manhas
21 troops dead as gunmen storm Mali army camp

21 troops dead as gunmen storm Mali army camp

Mar 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Christchurch teenager charged with distributing mosque terror attack l ...

Christchurch teenager charged with distributing mosque terror attack l ...

Mar 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 19, 2019 | Umar Raina

In a first, doctors operate CCP patient at Trauma hospital Kangan

              

For the first time a Chronic Calcific Pancreatitis (CCP) patient was operated in Trauma hospital Kangan in Ganderbal district.
The team of doctors included Dr Faroze Khan consultant surgeon, Dr Arshiya and Dr Faheem Patloo consultant anesthesia, along with the paramedical staff of the Trauma hospital.
The patient was extensively evaluated with biochemical and radiological investigations, doctors said.
The doctors said that before preceding all the intra and post operative details were explained to the patient.
Giving the details of the procedure the doctors said that Frey's Procedure is a complex surgery which needs great surgical skills and expertise. In this procedure main pancreatic duct is opened to remove the stones and head of pancreas is cored out then a limb of jejunum is anastomosed with pancreatic duct. An anastomosis (plural anastomoses) is a connection or opening between two things (especially cavities or passages) that are normally diverging or branching, such as between blood vessels, leaf veins, or streams. Patient is doing well and is about to be discharged, said the doctors.
Pertinently, Chronic pancreatitis is a long-standing inflammatory disease which leads to scarring of the pancreas and irreversible changes. Chronic pancreatitis results in abdominal pain and, in some cases, results in diabetes and fatty stools that are large and bulky. Calcification, which is another sign of chronic inflammation, can develop throughout the pancreas. These calcifications are like stones that are within the tissue itself, or within the pancreatic duct.
Medical superintendent Trauma hospital Kangan Dr Yasmin Kango, after providing all the necessary support complimented the whole team.
Meanwhile Cheif medical officer Ganderbal Dr Roshan Din Kasana also congratulated the team for “achieving this feat”.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;