In a first, doctors operate CCP patient at Trauma hospital Kangan

March 19, 2019 | Umar Raina

For the first time a Chronic Calcific Pancreatitis (CCP) patient was operated in Trauma hospital Kangan in Ganderbal district.

The team of doctors included Dr Faroze Khan consultant surgeon, Dr Arshiya and Dr Faheem Patloo consultant anesthesia, along with the paramedical staff of the Trauma hospital.

The patient was extensively evaluated with biochemical and radiological investigations, doctors said.

The doctors said that before preceding all the intra and post operative details were explained to the patient.

Giving the details of the procedure the doctors said that Frey's Procedure is a complex surgery which needs great surgical skills and expertise. In this procedure main pancreatic duct is opened to remove the stones and head of pancreas is cored out then a limb of jejunum is anastomosed with pancreatic duct. An anastomosis (plural anastomoses) is a connection or opening between two things (especially cavities or passages) that are normally diverging or branching, such as between blood vessels, leaf veins, or streams. Patient is doing well and is about to be discharged, said the doctors.

Pertinently, Chronic pancreatitis is a long-standing inflammatory disease which leads to scarring of the pancreas and irreversible changes. Chronic pancreatitis results in abdominal pain and, in some cases, results in diabetes and fatty stools that are large and bulky. Calcification, which is another sign of chronic inflammation, can develop throughout the pancreas. These calcifications are like stones that are within the tissue itself, or within the pancreatic duct.

Medical superintendent Trauma hospital Kangan Dr Yasmin Kango, after providing all the necessary support complimented the whole team.

Meanwhile Cheif medical officer Ganderbal Dr Roshan Din Kasana also congratulated the team for “achieving this feat”.