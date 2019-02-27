In a first, DBT done to directly benefit Children with special needs

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 26:
First ever transfer of Reader/Escort allowances was made directly to the accounts of beneficiaries especially Specially-abled Children (Divyang) today by Directorate of Samagra Shiksha under DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode.
As per an official, the ambitious Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system of the Government of India is a radical transformation in service delivery that bypasses the inefficiencies that traditional service delivery mechanisms have faced. Under the system, funds are transferred by banks directly to bank accounts of beneficiaries.
The initiative was taken by the State Project Director; Dr. Arun Manhas who said this pioneering step is envisaged to directly benefit the CWSN in a more transparent way, the official added.
Earlier, funds were used to be transferred through a series of official hierarchies which could not reflect some pleasing results. However, through DBT, all kinds of approved allowances/stipends shall now be directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries after a proper verification and authentication method.
Dr. Arun revealed that this DBT was a pilot exercise under which a total amount of Rs. 5,54,500 was credited to the beneficiary accounts. Rs. 2,22,500 and Rs. 1,70,000 was directly transferred under ‘Escort Allowance’ to 89 beneficiaries of Srinagar and 68 beneficiaries of Jammu district. Besides, Rs. 162000 was also transferred to all the 81 beneficiaries of state under ‘Reader Allowance’.
He further added that Ministry of Human Resource Development, GoI have approved Reader allowance for blind students (@ Rs. 2000 per child), Escort allowance for neurologically effected children (@ Rs. 2500 per child) and Stipend for all girls CWSN (@ Rs 1200 per child) during 2018-19.
All these specially-abled children are enrolled in government schools of our state and/or receiving various therapeutic as well as educational support services though Special Education Teachers/Resource Persons. State Nodal Officer for DBT, Samagra Shiksha, Dr. Ravinder Jangral told that the directorate is planning to widen the prospects of such kind of funds disbursals in a more simplified and accountable mode under PFMS.
Secretary School Education, Ajeet Sahu lauded the efforts made by Directorate of Samagra Shiksha and reiterated that DBT to beneficiaries must be extended to rest of the districts of state as well, the official added.