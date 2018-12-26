In a first, burglars run away with 250 KV transformer

75 houses plunge into darkness
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
In a first, an electric transformer was stolen from Ganderbal district, plunging the entire area into darkness Monday night.
In a first of its kind incident, unknown persons stole a 250 KV electric transformer in Tehlipora Harran area of northeast Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The incident occurred after around midnight when people were asleep.
Confirming the incident, Executive Engineer Power Development Department (PDD), Ganderbal, Javaid Ahmad said the department lodged a complaint in this regard at Police Station Ganderbal.
The stolen transformer fed power to around 75 households.
Kashmir valley is facing an acute dearth of distribution transformers this winter.
A total of 4788 of the 26,858 distribution transformers are “total damaged” while there is a buffer stock of only 806.
The transformer theft has created inconvenience for the people to deal with chilling winter.
“We were already suffering due to unscheduled power curtailments, and to add to our miseries, now someone has stolen the transformer,” locals said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Engineer PDD, Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi said this is the first time that a transformer has been stolen in the Valley.
“Earlier, burglars used to steal the cooper from the transformers but this time they have managed to take the entire body,” Qazi said. “The theft occurred around midnight after the power curtailment as per the schedule.”
Qazi said average weight of a distribution transformer was about 2 tonnes and it required a crane to lift it from one place to another.
“I am surprised how these thieves manage to lift the transformer from its place and then transport it without making any noise,” Qazi said.
He said PDD would provide another transformer to the area at the earliest.
Station House Officer (SHO) Ganderbal, Arshid Salfi told Rising Kashmir that Police registered a case under FIR No 247/2018 under section 379 of the Ranbir Penal Code in this regard and started investigation.