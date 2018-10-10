In 9 months, casualities cross 300 mark in Kashmir

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 09:
At least 308 persons were killed in violence-related incidents in the past nine months in Kashmir.
Of 308 casualties recorded from January till August this year in different violence-related incidents in Kashmir, the highest 163 were of militants followed by 73 of civilians, 44 of policemen and paramilitary CRPF personnel and of 28 Army men.
The slain militants belonged to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits, who were killed in gunfights both in the hinterland and along the Line of Control in Kashmir region.
Of 163 slain militants, the highest 33 were killed in September followed by 48 militants who were killed in August and June (24 in each month), 19 militants were killed in April, 18 in May, 17 in March, 11 in July, 10 in January and seven in February.
In 73 civilian causalities, the highest 16 causalities were witnessed in April followed by 14 in May, eight in July, seven each in January and June, five each in September, February and March and six in August.
Most of the civilians were killed in government forces’ firing during clashes near gunfight sites wherein people attempted to disrupt anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir areas to help militants escape.
This trend has been prevalent in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts.
Police said some of the civilians were killed in cross firing incidents during gunfights while others were killed by militants after being abducted.
September and August were the most violent months with 90 killings, 45 in each month.
These were followed by 42 killings in June, 41 in April, 36 in May, 29 in March, 27 in July, 23 in February and 21 in January.
Of the 45 causalities reported in September, 33 were militants, five were civilians, four policemen and three Army men while of 45 killings reported in August, 24 were militants, eight policemen, seven Army men and six civilians.
In July, eight civilians, 11 militants, three policemen, four paramilitary CRPF personnel, and an Army man were killed.
In June, 24 militants, six civilians, eight policemen and three Army men were killed.
In May, 18 militants, 14 civilians, three policemen and an Army man were killed in different militancy-related incidents in Kashmir.
In April 16 civilians, 19 militants, four Army men, a policeman and a political worker were killed in the month.
In March, 17 militants, five civilians, four policemen including three Special Police Officers, and three Army men were killed.
In February, seven militants, five civilians, five policemen and six Army men were killed.
In January, 10 militants, seven civilian and four policemen were killed, while Army suffered zero damage from militants during this month.
