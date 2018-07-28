In 4 months, 420 persons detected hepatitis B, C positive in Shopian

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, July 27:
South Kashmir’s Shopian district is facing a major health crisis as 420 persons have been detected positive for hepatitis B and C in the past four months, officials said on Friday.
According to officials, an assessment was conducted by the health department in 18 villages of Vehil zone of Shopian from April.
“A total of 5000 people were screened in the past four months, of them, 420 were detected positive for hepatitis B and C,” said Dr Yousuf Naikoo, Block Medical Officer, Shopian.
According to him, the majority of the cases belong to Vehil village.
“Most of the patients have been treated and many of them are undergoing treatment in hospitals,” he said.
Dr Naikoo said the disease was there already and these cases were detected after the proper survey.
He declined to share the details.
In the first week of March this year, the outbreak had created panic among the local populace as people were diagnosed with the disease.
Doctors have attributed the cause of the infection of the liver to unsterilized instruments used by dentists and infected blades by barbers.
“There are multiple causes and most of the cases are due to dental extractions. Mostly children and elderly were affected in the villages,” he said.
However, Dr Naikoo said they are organizing health education programs for the people in entire Shopian district to control the spread of the disease.
“We invited chemists and gave them training of how the disease spreads. We have also sealed many clinics where dental care providers were allegedly using unsterilized equipment,” he said.
The hepatitis cases started pouring in health centres in March this year which prompted Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, to depute a team of epidemiologists to Vehil to investigate the reasons for the infection.
“We have also closed down many barber shops in the area that were not using proper methods during hair cutting and shaving,” the BMO said. He added that they will continue the survey so that cases are reported properly.
Hepatitis B and C are contagious life-threatening liver diseases that primarily spread by blood-to-blood contact and largely through intravenous drug use, infected medical equipment or contaminated transfusions.
An official in the health department said they sent the epidemiologists to the area to check the nature of the diseases.
A doctor at Shopian hospital said most of the people were preferring to go to private clinics for treatment rather than government hospitals.
Dr SM Qadri, State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) said it was the first outbreak in Shopian this year and they have already issued an advisory in this regard.
“We didn’t receive any such case from any other place till date. People are unaware. Parental role is a must for tackling the disease,” he said.
Dr Qadri said hepatitis B (HBV) is a viral infection that attacks the liver and may cause acute and chronic disease.
“People who need treatment for HBV can be given antiviral drugs or interferon injections.”
About Hepatitis C (HCV), he said it is a virus that can cause acute and chronic hepatitis infection and lead to HCV-related liver disease.
“There is no vaccine for HCV. Antiviral treatment is successful in 50-90% of people who seek treatment,” said Dr Qadri.
About hepatitis A, he suggested that people must use safe drinking water; storage containers must be thoroughly washed and people need to wash hands with soap before eating food.
He asked people especially in affected areas to avoid open defecation and urination in order to prevent contamination of water sources.
“People especially children should keep fingernails short and clean at all times, it is preferable to cut them short once every week,” Dr Qadri said, adding they are organizing awareness programs in schools and Anganwadi centres.
In 2017, at least 161 cases of hepatitis were reported between January-December across the valley but the cases are increasing, leaving officials worried.
Pertinently, in 2013 an epidemic of hepatitis C broke out in Takiya-Magam and Sundbrari villages Kokernag. The health department had then registered 2,034 persons for treatment of the disease in Takiya-Magam village.
