In 3 months, 252 more prisoners fill JK jails

3132 prisoners lodged in State jails till Sep; 117 females
3132 prisoners lodged in State jails till Sep; 117 females
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 25:
There has been over 12 percent increase of prisoners in Jammu Kashmir in a span of three months from July to September this year.
According to official figures, 3132 prisoners were lodged in 15 jails across the State by September end.
The numbers of prisoners in the State jails were 2779 till June this year.
The Prisons Department data reveals that over 80 percent of prisoners are under-trails, while the three months - July, August and September - also recorded 252 more under-trail prisoners getting lodged in jails for various crimes in the State.
There were 2589 under-trails lodged in jails until September and 2337 until June this year.
Of the total 3132 prisoners lodged in jails across the State unitl September, 3015 are male and 117 female.
Of them, 2589 are under-trial prisoners including 2478 male and 111 female prisoners, while 241 prisoners including 235 male and six female are convicted in various cases of crime as of September this year.
The three months span - July to September - also witnessed 66 percent increase in the prisoners classified as detainees by the Prisons authorities.
A total of 301 persons were lodged in jails till September and 199 until June.
UNDER-TRIALS’ CRIME
As of September, of the 2589 under-trial prisoners, 1051 under-trials are behind bars on charges of murder followed by 581 held under NDPS Act, 459 for rape offence, 139 lodged under Arms Act, 151 on other charges, 59 on charges of attempt to murder, 49 on theft charges, 37 for kidnapping and abduction, 21 for dowry deaths and 10 for burglary.
At least eight under-trails are in jails under Dowry Prohibition Act, seven for committing crimes against women, seven for violation of Foreign Exchange and Regulation, five under Explosive Substance Act, three for cheating and one each under-trial under Prevention of Corruption Act and dacoity.
CONVICTS’ CRIME
According to official figures, of the 241 convicts lodged in different jails in the State, 100 prisoners are murder convicts followed by 51 rape convicts, 35 NDPS convicts, 27 are convicted for crimes categorised as “other charges”, and six convicted of attempt to murder.
Seven are convicted under Arms Act, five convicted of dacoity and burglary, four convicts of TADA Act, Explosive and Explosive Substance Act and three each convicts of theft and criminal breach of trust, cheating, and counterfeiting.
PRISONER QUALIFICATION
Of 3132 prisoners, 1102 have under-matric qualification followed by 733 illiterate, 321 matriculate, 386 with 10 2, 68 TDC, 165 graduates and 54 postgraduates and three prisoners are holding technical, professional degree and diploma.
PRISONER OCCUPATION
Among the prisoners, the highest 826 are labourers followed by 812 unemployed, 741 are associated with agriculture, 532 are self-employed, 126 are government employees and the occupation of 95 prisoners are categories as “others”.
According to State Prisons Department, there are 15 jails in the State and of which two are central jails, 10 district jails, one special jail for teenage stone throwers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and are two sub-jails while two more jails - District Jail Bhaderwah and District Jail Kargil are under construction.
In order bring down overcrowding in jails, the Prisons Department is mulling to build jails in Ramban, Kulgam and Bandipora too.
According to an official, all prisons are fortified to prevent any attack from militants or chances of escape besides CCTVs and Intercom Systems are installed in jails for monitoring activities of the prisoners.
javid@risingkashmir.com