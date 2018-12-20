In 2018, JK records highest violence in over a decade

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 19:
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the highest violence this year in last 10 years and the militancy incidents have been witnessing an upward trend since last three years.
According to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) report, the State has recorded 587 incidents of violence this year, highest in last 10 years.
“587 militancy related incidents have taken place in the State till December this year. In these incidents, 238 militants, 86 forces personnel and 37 civilians were killed,” reveals the report.
The number of militancy incidents this year (587) is the highest in last ten years.
The data reveals that there has been a constant decrease in incidents of militancy violence in the State from 2009 upto 2015. However, in last three years (from 2016 to 2018), there has been an increase in militancy incidents.
As per the data, the number of violent incidents in 2009 was 499 and it decreased to 208 in 2015, indicating improvement in the overall situation.
But, in 2016, the militancy incidents increased to 322. And these incidents have been rising every year since then.
In 2009, 499 incidents of violence were recorded in which 239 militants, 71 civilians and 79 forces personnel were killed.
In 2010, when the state was under National Conference-Congress rule, the number of militancy-related incidents came down to 488 and 232 militants, 69 forces personnel and 47 civilians were killed.
In 2011, the number of militancy related incidents further came down to 340 and killings also witnessed a drop. About 100 militants, 33 forces personnel and 31 civilians were killed in the year.
In 2012, militancy-related incidents decreased to 220. About 50 militants, 38 forces personnel and 11 civilians were killed in the year.
In 2013, although the overall number of militancy-related incidents decreased to 170, the casualties, however, again increased with 67 militants, 53 forces personnel and 15 civilians among the dead.
In 2014, 222 militancy incidents were reported in which 110 militants, 28 civilians and 47 force personnel were killed.
In 2015, the number of militancy-related decreased to 208 in which 108 militants, 39 forces personnel and 17 civilians were killed.
However, in 2016, the number of militancy-incidents increased to 322 and 150 militants, 82 forces personnel and 15 civilians were killed.
2016 is known for marking change in militancy spectrum in Kashmir especially in south Kashmir, where the new age militancy gained foothold after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.
Since 2016, Valley continues to be on edge.
In 2017, when forces launched “Operation All Out” against militants, the number of militancy- incidents increased to 342 in which 213 militants, 80 forces personnel and 40 civilians were killed.
The year also had witnessed fidayeen strikes by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants.