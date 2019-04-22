In 10 years, cross-LoC trade witnessed 1.70 lakh job days

April 22, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

The suspended barter trade between India and Pakistan via Salamabad trade centre had recorded 1.70 lakh job days in last 10 years.

President, cross-LoC Traders Association, Hilal Turkei said 70,000 transporters were hired and 229 traders were connected with this trade during last 10 years.

“Thousands of people are connected with this trade,” he said.

Turkei said many people were highly educated and choose the trade rather than wait for any government job.

“We are not searching for any alternative because we still hope that trade will restart,” Turkei said.

The trade engaged 1,63,560 labourers from August 21, 2009 to March 7, 2019 and Rs 90,204,408 were provided to them during this period, he said.

Turkei said 75,114 trucks were involved in cross-LoC trade from August 21 till March 7, 2019.

“Rs 6,64,16,400 freight was paid to local transporters for carrying goods,” he said.

In year 2018, goods weighing 2,53,722.016 quintal were exported to Pakistan administered Kashmir in 3288 trucks in 110 days of LoC trade.

This is lower than 2017-18 fiscal year when goods weighing 4,37,464.71 quintal were exported in 5193 trucks in 161 days of barter trade.

Similarly, there was a decline in import of goods from PaK to this side of Kashmir.

Goods worth Rs 217.0606 crore were imported to Kashmir from PaK during 2018-19 (from April 1, 2018 to January 11, 2019) decreasing by 103.2264 crore from 2017-18 when goods worth Rs 320.287 crore were imported.

The goods weighing 32,753.60 quintal were imported in 2416 trucks during 110 days of trade in 2018-19, which is lesser than 2017-18 fiscal year when goods weighing 1,62,630.20 quintal were imported from PaK in 2539 trucks during 160 days of LoC trade.

On Thursday, Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) suspended trade along the LoC stating that the routes were used for “inflow of weapons, narcotics and foreign currency”.

The 21 items listed for the cross-LoC trade include bananas, embroidery items, tamarind, red chili and cumin for exports while imports mainly were almonds, dry dates, dry fruits, herbs, mangoes and pistachios.

The cross-LoC trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalakote routes was started on October 21, 2008 as a Confidence Building Measure when the Peoples Democratic Party was in power in the State.