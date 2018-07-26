Imran’s journey a lesson about how to refuse defeat: Jemima Goldsmith

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pakistan cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan Niyazi’s, who is all set to become Pakistan's next Prime Minister, ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith Thursday praised her ex-husband for his refusal to accept the defeat since 1996, the year Imran Khan entered politics.
She also had an advice for her ex-husband saying that Imran should not forget why he entered politics in the first place.
Goldsmith wrote on twitter: “22 years later, after humiliations, hurdles and sacrifices, my sons’ father is Pakistan’s next PM. It’s an incredible lesson in tenacity, belief & refusal to accept defeat. The challenge now is to remember why he entered politics in the 1st place. Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI (sic).”
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is inching closer to becoming the single largest party in the country's general elections by leading on 119 seats in an early count of votes.
The 65-year-old former cricketer's PTI was ahead in 119 of 272 contested National Assembly constituencies, while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was way behind with 65 seats.
The Pakistan People's Party was leading on 44 seats while others were ahead in 17 seats.
Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest - 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities - are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.