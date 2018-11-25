Imran RSS poster boy: NC

‘He was trying to join NC but party refused him entry’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 24:
A day after Imran Ansari accused Abdullahs of looting public money to fill their coffers, National Conference on Saturday accused him of being RSS poster boy and alleged that he was trying to join the party but was refused entry.
Taking a dig at Imran Ansari, NC spokesman Aga Ruhullah said the party was not in power for 50 years.
“Ansari needs to pore over the history books. His assertions stand unsubstantiated. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah served jail for more than two decades and came to power for a brief stint only,” he said.
Ruhullah said Sher-e-Kashmir gave voice to voiceless and championed the cause of poor wretched peasantry and working class. “It was Sher-e-Kashmir who gave land to tillers, abolished forced labour, and introduced universal adult franchise, single line administration.”
“Sheikh was instrumental in changing the education and health sectors of our state. The contribution of Sheikh towards state’s development is immense. Philosophers, writers, poets, politicians like Alama Iqbal, MD Taseer, Hafeez Jallandhari, khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, General Ayoub well-regarded Sheikh Sb for his contribution to the state. Throughout his life, he championed the cause of people,” he said.
Ruhullah said Ansari is a power hungry politician and the dissolution of assembly didn’t allow him see his dreams materialize.
“The Sidhra Scandal, income tax issues, PNB default cases and other land grab issues are reflective of his family’s moral disposition,” he said.
The NC spokesperson said Ansaris have been changing loyalties intermittently.
“They have been making brief stopovers in various parties. At one point of time, they sided with Janata Party, then Congress, National Conference, PDP and now PC,” he said.
Ruhullah said these RSS-henchmen are referring to a fig leaf of ‘change’ to conceal their deceitful politics and fondness for RSS. “Their true disposition is known to people. The people of state will give them befitting answer in the forth coming elections. The poster boys and proxies of RSS shall be rebuffed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
He said Ansari has been trying to get entry into National Conference but owing to his fluctuating loyalties, the party decided against it.
“Ansari’s uncouth assertions are reflective of his opportunistic politics. His assertions reveal his frustration,” he said.
Ruhullah said people are aware of these “RSS poster boys” and how they managed to expunge an honest officer known for his honesty and work ethics.
“Let me remind people the change these RSS poster boys are referring to is a façade to quench their respective thirst for power even at the cost of Kashmir’s special status,” he added.