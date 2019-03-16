Imran reiterates talks offer to India

March 16, 2019 | Agencies

‘Desire for peace should not be misunderstood as weakness’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again offered an olive branch to his Indian counterpart in the “best interest of the country”.

“I’m ready to do anything for the country even I can negotiate with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the betterment of Pakistan,” Imran remarked while addressing a large public gathering in Bajaur, Khyber-Pakhtunkha (K-P) today.

He paid rich tribute to people of Kashmir, who are rendering sacrifices to achieve their right to self-determination.

Referring to recent tensions with India, Imran said, “Instead of war, Pakistan was interested in investment, prosperity and creating job opportunities for its people. However, the desire for peace should not be misunderstood as a weakness”

“We have repeatedly asked India for talks to resolve the Kashmir dispute but a political party in India is promoting hatred due to imminent elections there,” he said.

Calling the people of Afghanistan brothers, he said US talks with the Afghan Taliban are underway and soon there will be a government in the war-torn country comprising of all stakeholders which, according to him, would establish the peace and stability in Afghanistan.