Imran Khan says ready for talks with PM Modi

Published at November 29, 2018


Press Trust of India

Islamabad

Making peace overtures, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he was ready to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Khan said that people in Pakistan want peace with India and he will be happy to meet Indian Prime Minister Modi and talk to him.

"The mindset of people here has changed," Khan said.

When asked whether it is possible to resolve the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, "nothing is impossible."

"I am ready for talks on any issue. There can't be a military solution for Kashmir," he said.

He, however, said the gesture for peace cannot be one-sided.

"We are willing to wait for (general) elections to get over in India for a gesture from New Delhi," Khan said.

