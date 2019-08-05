About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Sajjad Hussain

Imran Khan holds NSC meeting

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee to hold consultations with the country's top civil and military leadership over the sudden spike in tensions with India.
Khan called the meeting after the army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The Indian Army on Saturday termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control.
The NSC meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other top officials.
In a series of tweets, Khan said that it's time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.
"President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken" by Indian forces, he said, adding that this has the "potential to blow up into a regional crisis".
Last month, Trump had made a stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the vexed issue during their meeting in Japan, evoking a sharp reaction from India which denied Modi making any such request.
In another tweet, Khan said the people of Kashmir "must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UN SC resolutions."
"The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir," he tweeted.
He also alleged that India was using "cluster munitions" and asked the UN Security Council to take note of this.
Khan also condemned alleged Indian attacks on the civilian population.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the political leadership of Pakistan needs to come on the same page and "send a message of unity and solidarity".
Also, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday asked Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Dr. Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen to take notice of the situation in Kashmir, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
Secretary General of OIC assured the Foreign Minister for taking notice on situation and to extend full cooperation.
Earlier Sunday, chairing an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Qureshi alleged that Indian "designs are an attempt to disrupt the regional peace."

 

Latest News

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Aug 04 | Agencies
Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

Aug 04 | Agencies
Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Will fight attempts to abrogate Art 35-A, Art 370 with all might: NC

Aug 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehboob ...

Aug 04 | Junaid Kathju
Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Amid rumours, IUST students leave hostels

Aug 04 | Riyaz Bhat
Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

Aug 04 | Agencies
Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few: CJI Ranjan Gogo ...

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead: police

Aug 04 | PTI/AFP
Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Union Health minister hopes doctors will end strike against NMC Bill

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Aug 04 | RK Web News
20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

20 killed, 24 injured in mass shooting at Walmart store in Texas US

Aug 04 | Agencies
India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

India test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

HM Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval: reports

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Air India reduces fare cap on Sgr-Delhi flights to under Rs 7000

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir is about

Kashmir is about 'cherished set' of memories, Author Madhuri Vijay

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Former cricketer Pathan, staff asked to leave Kashmir: report

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

Aug 04 | RK Online Desk
US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

US, Taliban push for peace in Afghanistan in day 2 of talks

Aug 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba over JK Bank appointments

Aug 04 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Sajjad Hussain

Imran Khan holds NSC meeting

              

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee to hold consultations with the country's top civil and military leadership over the sudden spike in tensions with India.
Khan called the meeting after the army alleged that India used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The Indian Army on Saturday termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control.
The NSC meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other top officials.
In a series of tweets, Khan said that it's time for US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.
"President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken" by Indian forces, he said, adding that this has the "potential to blow up into a regional crisis".
Last month, Trump had made a stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the vexed issue during their meeting in Japan, evoking a sharp reaction from India which denied Modi making any such request.
In another tweet, Khan said the people of Kashmir "must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UN SC resolutions."
"The only road to peace & security in South Asia runs through a peaceful & just settlement of Kashmir," he tweeted.
He also alleged that India was using "cluster munitions" and asked the UN Security Council to take note of this.
Khan also condemned alleged Indian attacks on the civilian population.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the political leadership of Pakistan needs to come on the same page and "send a message of unity and solidarity".
Also, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday asked Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Dr. Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen to take notice of the situation in Kashmir, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
Secretary General of OIC assured the Foreign Minister for taking notice on situation and to extend full cooperation.
Earlier Sunday, chairing an emergency consultative meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Qureshi alleged that Indian "designs are an attempt to disrupt the regional peace."

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;