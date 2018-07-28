Imran Khan has clear Kashmir policy: Geelani

‘Time for India to reciprocate’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 27:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani Friday welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and Pakistan Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir saying it reflects Pakistani State’s policy.
“I on behalf of my nation offer my congratulation to Imran Khan on his achievement,” Geelani said in a statement issued here.
Khan in his address to the nation after the polls said, “Kashmir is the core issue between India and Pakistan and the two countries should resolve it through dialogue.”
Geelani expressed hope that elections in Pakistan would lead to a stable government in the country saying all religious and political organisations should work together.
Praying for the prosperity and stable Pakistan, Geelani hoped that all religious and political organisations in Pakistan would serve their best for the progressive and stable Pakistan.
He said Pakistan had a political importance in the Muslim world and this country was the center of hope not only for the subcontinent but for the entire Muslim Ummah.
Hailing Imran Khan for his clear Kashmir policy, Geelani said, “Now it is time for India to reciprocate and come clear on Pakistan’s offer.”
The Hurriyat (G) Chairman said, “We hope Pakistan’s offer and spirit of flexibility will be reciprocated by India so that new vistas of cooperation are opened for the resolution of issues including Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.”
Geelani urged Indian leadership to shun its “stubborn, haughty and colonial attitude” and come forward for sorting out all outstanding issues with Pakistan particularly the Kashmir issue.
He stressed for cordial relation between Iran, Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan and said that best relation between these countries would lead the region to overall stability, peace, development, and progress.
“We hope Pakistan’s PTI chief will lead Pakistan and improve relations with neighboring countries as global cooperation and friendly relations is a key to successes and prosperity,” Geelani said.