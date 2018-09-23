Imran hits out at India for cancelling Indo-Pak talks

‘Small men occupying big offices don’t have vision to see larger picture’
‘Small men occupying big offices don’t have vision to see larger picture’
Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad, Sep 22:
India's decision to cancel the foreign minister-level meeting in New York was arrogant, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday, asserting that he was disappointed by the New Delhi's negative response.
"Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue," Prime Minister Khan said in a tweet.
"However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," he said in a sharp reaction to India's cancellation of the meeting.
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said the "so-called 'disturbing developments'" alluded to in the Indian statement predated the Indian agreement to hold the bilateral meeting in New York.
He said the alleged killing of a BSF man took place two days prior to the Indian announcement of its agreement to hold the bilateral meeting.
When the allegations of Pakistan's involvement first appeared, Pakistani rangers clearly conveyed to BSF through official channels that the country had nothing to do with it, he said.
"Pakistan categorically reject these allegations. Our authorities will be prepared to conduct a joint investigation to establish the truth," Faisal said.
On the issue of the postage stamps, he said they were issued before the July 25 elections and before Prime Minister Khan assumed office on August 18.
"We choose not to further comment beyond saying that these comments are against all norms of civilised discourse and diplomatic communication," Faisal said.
"We believe by its ill-considered cancellation of the meeting, India has once again wasted a serious opportunity to change the dynamics of the bilateral relationship and put the region on the path of peace and development," he added.