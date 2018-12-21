Imran calls UN chief, expresses concern over Kashmir situation

AgenciesIslamabad, Dec 20:
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed concerns over recent spell of barbarism by Indian forces in Kashmir that killed over a dozen and injured many.
In a telephonic conversation with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised concerns over the ongoing atrocities and brutalities being perpetrated against the Kashmiris by Indian forces.
“India is involved in serious violations of human rights in Kashmir and UN should play its effective role for the solution of the decades long problem,” he urged Guterres.
“Issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the will of Kashmiris. They should be given their right of self-determination,” the PM said during telephonic talk with UN chief.
The Senate of Pakistan and National Assembly had already passed unanimously resolutions, strongly condemning the recent barbarism by the Indian forces in Kashmir that claimed lives of a number of innocent Kashmiris in Pulwama.
The international community was urged to take notice of the rights violations in Kashmir.