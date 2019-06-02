Imran calls for resolution of Kashmir, Palestine

June 02, 2019 | Agencies

‘West has done tremendous disservice to the Muslim world’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah on Saturday called for resolution of Kashmir and Palestine and stressed upon the need to separate Islam from terrorism.

“The Western world has equated radical Islam with terrorism and this has done tremendous amount of disservice to the Muslim world. It has led to Islamophobia; the words radical Islam have been used to define terrorism,” Pakistan Radio quoted Imran as saying while addressing the leaders of Muslim states present at the international moot.

He said people of Kashmir must have the right to self-determination and the OIC must stand against oppression happening with the Muslim world.

He also stressed upon the importance quality education in the Muslim world. “This is the area in which the Muslim world lags. I fear the Muslim world may be left behind again and this is the best forum to raise this concern”.

The premier also brought up the issue of Palestine, stating there must be a two-state solution and the annexation of Golan Heights must end.

The OIC meeting is the third and final summit hosted by Saudi Arabia this week, aimed at galvanising support among Arab and Islamic nations against arch-rival Iran.

Imran said when someone from the West blasphemed Holy Prophet (PBUH), he always felt the response from the Muslim Ummah and OIC was lacking.

"The OIC — us heads of states — owes a responsibility to the Muslim world when somebody blasphemes our Prophet (PBUH), it is a failure of the OIC that we have not been able to explain to the other countries the love and affection we feel for our Holy Prophet," Imran said.

"Some western countries are suffering from Islamophobia. The West should differentiate between moderate Muslim and extremist Muslim,” he said adding, “"The international community has to respect the feelings of more than 1 billion Muslims”.

Imran said religion has nothing to do with terrorists. “No religion allows killing of innocent human beings.