Imran calls for Indo-Pak talks restart

Expresses concern over HR abuses in Kashmir
Sajjad HussainIslamabad, Aug 10:
Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria Friday called on Pakistan prime minister in waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and felicitated him on his success in the election.
Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the July 25 general election and it nominated him as prime minister.
The Indian envoy met cricketer-turned-politician Khan at his Banigala residence in the suburbs of the capital.
He discussed various issues with Khan including the bilateral relationship and also presented him a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team.
“Indian HC Ajay Bisaria called on Mr Imran Khan, Chairperson & senior leadership of PTI. HC congratulated @ImranKhanPTI on his electoral success, discussed range of issues, prospects of India-Pak relationship. HC gifted a cricket bat autographed by the entire Indian cricket team," the Indian High Commission here said in a tweet.
The Pak premier-in-waiting stressed the need to restart dialogue between the two countries on all outstanding issues including Kashmir.
He expressed concerns over the human rights violations in Kashmir.
Imran also expressed hope of Indian participation in upcoming SAARC Summit, scheduled to be held in Islamabad soon.
The Indian high commissioner said that after Prime Minister Modi’s telephone call to Imran, there was a new optimism in India that relations would move forward in the right direction.
The Indian premier, during a telephone call on July 30, felicitated Imran on his election victory. The most significant aspect of the conversation was Modi’s unambiguous willingness to improve his country’s ties with Pakistan. “India desires progressive relations with Pakistan”, the Indian PM was quoted as saying.
Both countries, Modi said, should evolve a joint strategy to develop and strengthen better ties.
In response, Imran had said that both neighbours should move towards conflict resolution through dialogue.
“Wars can breed tragedies instead of facilitating resolution of conflicts”, Khan was quoted as telling the Indian Prime Minister.