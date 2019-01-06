Imran calls for friendly ties with India, says Kashmir basic problem

Continuing bloodbath in Kashmir world's collective failure: FO
Continuing bloodbath in Kashmir world's collective failure: FO
AgenciesAnkara, Jan 5:
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has pitched for friendly relations with India while opining that the basic problem between the two countries is Kashmir.
"We are trying to have a dialogue, trying to move towards a friendly relationship with India. Pakistan obviously wants stability because we want economic progress," Imran said while addressing a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, here yesterday.
"We've had a standoff with India where India refuses to talk to Pakistan under the pretext that until Pakistan stops terrorism, India will not talk to us. It's a bizarre situation, where we feel that how can you move forward if there's no dialogue. But the basic problem between Pakistan and India is Kashmir," Imran said.
Earlier in September last year, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj had called off scheduled talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA saying "terror and talks can't go together"
Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a tweet said continuing bloodbath in the Kashmir and unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a collective failure of the world.
“Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle to self-determination,” he said.