About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Imran Ansari meets Governor

Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Ansari apprised Governor about various issues of public importance and present political scenario in the State. Governor urged Ansari to work towards providing viable solutions to the problems faced by people and ensuring equitable and holistic development of the State.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Imran Ansari meets Governor

              

Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Ansari apprised Governor about various issues of public importance and present political scenario in the State. Governor urged Ansari to work towards providing viable solutions to the problems faced by people and ensuring equitable and holistic development of the State.

News From Rising Kashmir

;