Imran Ansari meets Governor

Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Ansari apprised Governor about various issues of public importance and present political scenario in the State. Governor urged Ansari to work towards providing viable solutions to the problems faced by people and ensuring equitable and holistic development of the State.
