Imran, Afridi bat for Kashmir’s RSD

Former SC judge Katju compares Army men with Gen Dyer
Former SC judge Katju compares Army men with Gen Dyer
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 16:
Condemning the killing of seven civilians at Srinoo village in Pulwama at the hands of government forces, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Sunday said Islamabad would raise issue of “India’s human rights violations” in Kashmir and demand United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its plebiscite commitment.
Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Khan said only dialogue, not violence and killing, would resolve this conflict.
“We will raise issue of India's human rights violations in IOK and demand UNSC fulfill its Jammu and Kashmir plebiscite commitment (sic),” Imran tweeted.
Khan said Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future.
Re-tweeting Khan’s tweet, flamboyant cricketer and former Pakistan skipper, Shahid Khan Afridi said he supports his Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kashmiris must get to decide their future.
“I totally support Imran Bhai! I have always maintained the same. Justice must be delivered, Kashmiris must get to decide their future,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.
Since taking over the reign of Pakistan, Khan making peace overtures has said he was ready to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve the prolonged Kashmir issue.
Seven civilians were killed and three dozen others injured in the firing by the government forces at Sirnoo village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants including an Army deserter and an Army man were killed in the gunfight.
Meanwhile, former Supreme Court judge and Chairman of the Press Council of India (PCI), Justice Markandey Katju in a tweet compared Pulwama incident with infamous Jalianwala Bagh and My Lai massacre.
“Three cheers for the Indian Army which has now started killing civilians in Kashmir like Gen Dyer at Jalianwala Bagh or Lt Calley at My Lai in Vietnam. All Indian Army officers and soldiers should be given Bharat Ratna,” Justice Katju tweeted. “Congratulations to Gen Rawat whose soldiers killed 7 civilians in a Jallianwala Bagh or My Lai type massacre in Pulwama, Kashmir. How brave of the Indian Army General!”
The My Lai Massacre was the Vietnam War mass murder of unarmed South Vietnamese civilians by the US troops in Sontịnh District, South Vietnam on March 16, 1968.
Between 347 and 504 unarmed people were massacred by the US Army soldiers.
Some of the women were gang-raped and their bodies mutilated.
Twenty-six soldiers were charged with criminal offenses, but only Lieutenant William Calley Jr was convicted.
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer fired rifles into a crowd of Indians, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab.
According to British government, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre left 379 dead and 1200 wounded.